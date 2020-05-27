Bardstown Bourbon Company Breaks Ground on New Bottling Facility

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, recently broke ground on its new bottling facility, adjacent to the distillery and recently opened Visitors Center. The 47,000 square foot development will enable the team to bottle hundreds of thousands of cases of distilled spirits per year and is projected to generate 25 new jobs upon its completion in spring 2021.

“The bottling facility is the natural next step in our evolution,” said Bardstown Bourbon Company CEO Mark Erwin. “Currently, both our brands and our collaborative distilling partners are bottled by an offsite third party. We’re excited to close the circle and enable a true grain to glass process all in our own space.”

Aside from its own brands, which debuted in 2018, Bardstown Bourbon Company produces custom whiskey for 27 customers, including some of the most well-known brands in the world. The success of its Collaborative Distilling Program has enabled the distilling team to quadruple capacity since its inception in 2016. It now produces more than seven million proof gallons per year, or more than 300 barrels per day, across 40 different mashbills.

“Our completely unique and inclusive process allows our customers to create custom bourbons alongside us, all while driving education, innovation and experimentation,” said Bardstown Bourbon Company COO John Hargrove. “To be able to add bottling to our suite of services will be a gamechanger for us and our distilling partners.”

The facility’s aesthetic is a continuation of Bardstown Bourbon Company’s modern bourbon brand look and feel. The architect is Joseph & Joseph Architects, PLLC of Louisville, Kentucky and construction is Buzick Construction, Inc. of Bardstown, Kentucky.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson’s, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering one of the only full-service restaurants located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, the Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen & Bar. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

http://www.bardstownbourbon.com