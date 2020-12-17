Bardstown Bourbon Company Unveils Second Installment of Award-Winning Collaboration with Phifer Pavitt Wine

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, is excited to close out 2020 by adding three new expressions to its product lineup: the second iteration of its collaboration with Calistoga-based winemaker Phifer Pavitt, and the fourth iteration of its own Fusion and Discovery Series bourbons.

The Bardstown Bourbon Company Phifer Pavitt Reserve was one of the first releases from Bardstown Bourbon Company in 2019, and this is the first time the modern distillery is releasing a new installment of a collaboration expression. The latest addition to Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Collaborative Series features an exceptional 10-year-old Tennessee whiskey finished for 18 months in Phifer Pavitt’s decadent cabernet sauvignon barrels.

“This collaboration is the epitome of Phifer Pavitt’s mission to swing for the fences,” said owner Suzanne Phifer Pavitt.

The 2019 Bardstown Bourbon Company Phifer Pavitt Reserve was awarded both Double Gold and Best in Class for finished bourbons at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Along with the Phifer Pavitt release, Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Fusion and Discovery Series will reach their fourth installments by the end of the year. Each blended bourbon in the series is created and voted on by team members from the distilling, culinary, beverage and visitors experience programs in a blind tasting tournament-style process.

The winning Fusion #4 recipe features a blend of a 13-year-old bourbon and three of Bardstown Bourbon Company’s own three and four-year-old products, which was developed by visitors experience representative Vince Metcalfe.

“I am really honored that my blend was chosen by the panel, especially since it was my first time having been part of the process,” said Metcalfe. “Being part of the visitors experience team, I get to see people try our products for the first time every day, so I am excited for others to try this blend.”

Discovery Series #4 includes a high-rye 13-year-old bourbon alongside 15 and 10-year-old bourbons, and was created by Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen & Bar executive chef James-Stuart Plush.

“I am really pleased with the final product and think that the age comes through,” said chef Stu. “While it is bottled at 115 proof, it is definitely something that I personally would be able to sip neat.”

All three products will begin shipping by the end of the year. Bardstown Bourbon Company’s products are now available in Kentucky, Indiana, Texas, Ohio and Colorado through Republic National Distributing Company; California, Nevada and Florida through Southern Glazers Wine and Spirits; Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee through Ajax Turner Distributing Company; Knoxville and Memphis through Empire Distributing of Tennessee; Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Delaware through Prestige-Ledroit Distributing; and Illinois through Momentum Beverage Team.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Phifer Pavitt Collaborative Series (100 proof/50% ABV) $124.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Fusion Series 4 (94.9 proof/47.45% ABV) $59.99/750mL

Bardstown Bourbon Company Discovery Series 4 (115 proof/57.5% ABV) $129.99/750mL

About Bardstown Bourbon Company:

Located in the heart of Bourbon Country on 100 acres of active farmland, Bardstown Bourbon Company, 1500 Parkway Drive, Bardstown, Ky. is one of the country’s most modern and technically advanced whiskey distilleries. Celebrating the art of making high-quality, authentic whiskey, the innovative distillery produces custom rye, whiskey and bourbon for prominent brands including Jefferson’s, High West, Belle Meade, Hirsch and many others through its one-of-a-kind Collaborative Distilling Program. Bardstown Bourbon Company honors tradition and drives innovation with its exceptional destination experience for visitors, offering one of the only full-service restaurants located within a distillery on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, the Bardstown Bourbon Company Kitchen & Bar. For more information, visit bardstownbourbon.com or follow Bardstown Bourbon Company on Facebook and Instagram.

For More Information:

http://www.bardstownbourbon.com