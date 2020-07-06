FULLBAR Launching in Texas

Grand Rapids, Mich. — Proof & Union is happy to announce that it’s unique brand, FULLBAR, will be available statewide in Texas starting the Week of July 13, 2020. Hops & Vines/Ambiente will be their distributor-partner across the state.

The Grand Rapids-based company, founded by three long-time beverage-industry veterans, launched their spirits and cocktail- mixer brand earlier this year in the states of Michigan and Florida.

FULLBAR is the nation’s first 80 proof canned spirit and N/A cocktail mixer brand. Their spirits portfolio includes their Premium Vodka, Blanco Tequila, American Whiskey, Artisan Gin and Caribbean Rum. On the mixer side, they offer their Classic Margarita, Spicy Ginger Mule, Island Punch, Tonic Water and Soda Water.

Each spirit-style is available in 6 packs and single(s) while the mixer lineup comes available in 4 packs. They also offer their FULLBAR “Cocktail Kit” which is a 20 pack variety which includes 2 cans of each spirit-type and 2 cans of each mixer type – allows the consumer to make 20 single cocktails or 10 doubles from the one box!

“We are extremely excited to enter the Texas marketplace (and my home state)” co-Founder Eric Teodoro Franco said. “It’s such a great state from a retailer and consumer perspective and really lines up well with our brand and the occasions our brand currently plays in.”

Franco mentioned “at-home” occasions as a big driver of the opportunity but also for occasions which, when opened back up, will allow the consumer to make great cocktails in under 10 seconds. “From hosting small gatherings safely at your house to making fresh cocktails on a lake or at the beach, our brand really puts the power back in the hands of the consumer.”

“Retailers will love the high margins, innovation and flexibility in driving category sales.”

Look for the brand in chain-stores and key independent accounts across the state.

