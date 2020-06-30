Glenfiddich to Launch “Family Recipes” Campaign

NEW YORK – Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky is proud to announce “Glenfiddich Family Recipes,” a digital campaign backed by William Grant & Sons’ Stand Fast Campaign, a company-wide initiative established in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic to help bartenders get back to work. As an independent distillery owned and operated by the same family since its founding in 1887, each generation of whisky distillers has passed down rare skills and expert knowledge to craft the world’s most awarded single malt Scotch whisky. Just as Glenfiddich has shared its family spirit with the world, it is now inviting the broader community of Glenfiddich drinkers to share their own family recipes on social media for a good cause. Fans of the brand and followers on social media can post their own family recipes using the hashtag #GlenfiddichFamilyRecipes. For each post with this tag through July 21st, Glenfiddich will donate $5 from the Stand Fast Fund to World Central Kitchen a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, up to $10,000.

Additionally, Glenfiddich wants to encourage the bartending community to bring their own personal traditions to life online in the form of treasured family recipes. By featuring these recipes paired with a Glenfiddich cocktail or dram on their social channels, various out of work bartenders will be compensated for their efforts and build towards the goal of getting the industry back behind the bar, even if digitally. The Glenfiddich Ambassador team will work hand in hand with its industry network to identify interested bartenders and get them posting.

“In these uncertain times, we wanted to give back to communities in need and the extraordinary bar industry we have worked alongside for decades, while finding a way to come together in spirit,” says Tracie Franklin, Glenfiddich National Ambassador. “Family recipes instantly transport us to a time and place in our lives when food or drinks brought loved ones together to celebrate and build memories. We want to invite everyone to help us carry on our founder’s passion, determination and pioneering spirit by sharing their own traditional family recipes, or perhaps creating something new of their own to pass down.”

Countless restaurants, bars and communities across the US have been drastically impacted by this COVID-19 crisis, and Glenfiddich seeks to ease some of the burden with this program. Celebrating and honoring family has been a steadfast tradition at William Grant & Sons since it first opened the doors to the Glenfiddich distillery. Over a century later, the legacy continues through the culture and ingenuity found in their exceptional single malts and through the support of the global community it has created. They are proud to be able to give back and do what they can to help rebuild this industry.

ABOUT GLENFIDDICH SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

Glenfiddich – the world’s most awarded – is run by the fifth generation of the Grant-Gordon family and today is one of the few remaining family-owned and operated distillers. From dream to dram, the Glenfiddich journey began in 1886 when founder, William Grant, realized his dream of creating the ‘best dram in the valley’ in Dufftown, Scotland. Equipped with distilling expertise, gained after working 20 years at the Mortlach distillery, Grant purchased the necessary tools for the job and he found his premises in the beautiful nearby field of Glenfiddich, Gaelic for ‘valley of the deer’ that also included a water source provided by the Robbie Dhu Spring, a vital ingredient in the production of quality whisky. The Glenfiddich distillery was born on Christmas Day 1887, when spirit first flowed from the Glenfiddich stills. The combination of crystal-clear water from the spring, home-grown barley, Highland air and the unusually small size of the stills, produced an unrivalled single malt Scotch whisky.

Today Glenfiddich continues to be a progressive spirit in challenging malt whisky conventions while also staying true to legacy, by keeping traditional production techniques established by founder, William Grant. The Glenfiddich core ranges includes: Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old (SRP: $39.99), Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old (SRP: $51.99), Glenfiddich 15-Year-Old (SRP: $59.99), Glenfiddich 18-Year-Old (SRP: $99.99), Glenfiddich 21-Year-Old (SRP: $179.99) and Glenfiddich 26-Year-Old (SRP: $ 499.99). Glenfiddich also produces limited edition bottles, such as Glenfiddich The Original (launched 2014), and a range of some of the oldest and finest vintage cask and private vintage marques in the world. For further information visit glenfiddich.com.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 12 times over the past 13 years, including the most recent award in 2019.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit williamgrantusa.com.

