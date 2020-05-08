Grain & Barrel Spirits Launches Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde

BARDSTOWN, Ky. – Grain & Barrel Spirits has launched Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde, its newest limited-edition expression, in partnership with Goodwood Brewing based in Louisville, Kentucky.This marks the company’s second beer barrel finish collaboration with Goodwood. With only six barrels produced, Ryeteous Blonde will be allocated in limited quantities to select states.

Six barrels of this very special, high-quality Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey were finished in original Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Bourbon barrels that were used by Good wood to age their Blonde Ale. Once the ale had completed its finishing process in the Chicken Cock Bourbon barrels and the beer removed for consumption, the barrels were then shipped back to the distillery and refilled with Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. They were sampled periodically during the finishing process by Master Distiller Gregg Snyder, to evaluate the spectacular transformation, as the Rye flavors married perfectly with the complimentary flavors of the Blonde Ale. Gregg determined that the flavor combinations reached their peak in the barrel at 90-proof, adding the proper amount of water to “open up” the amazing flavors, without over-diluting them.

This beautifully balanced Rye Whiskey features a mash bill of 95% Rye and 5% Malted Barley. It was not chill-filtered, allowing it to retain a beautiful amber color, and an amazing array of complex spice notes, with cinnamon, brown sugar, hint of dark chocolate, slight grassiness, with complimentary overtones of malted barley and sweet oak. The taste features a plethora of spectacular flavors with notes of butterscotch, caramel, toffee, and allspice, followed by a hint of Toasted Oak. The “flavor explosion” on the palate fades slowly into a sweet, long-lasting finish.

Established in 1856 in Paris, Kentucky (10 years before Jack Daniels), Chicken Cock rose to fame as the house whiskey at The Cotton Club, one of Prohibition’s most legendary speakeasies. Known as “The Famous Old Brand” and “The Whiskey in a Tin Can,” Chicken Cock was smuggled into the Club in sealed tin cans, then ceremoniously opened table-side. After Prohibition, the brand enjoyed a resurgent couple of decades before a distillery fire just after World War II put it out of business. In 2012, Matti Anttila, founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its Prohibition-era glory. Master Distiller Gregg Snyder was enlisted to provide the knowledge and experience needed to help achieve that goal. Snyder’s résumé includes distilling, cooperage, and executive positions with Brown-Forman, Austin Nichols, as well as board positions with the Associated Cooperage Industries of America, Kentucky Distillers’ Association, and others.

Chicken Cock Ryeteous Blonde Whiskey was 100% distilled, aged, finished and bottled in the Bluegrass State and bottled in a Prohibition-era replica apothecary-style bottle. It is a very limited-edition offering with only 1,428 total 750ml bottles available online and in select markets, including: AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MO, MS, NC, NY, OK, SC, TN, WV, for the suggested retail price of $89.99.

Founded in 2012 by Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits is an award-winning craft spirits company at home in the Southeast with production and sales partners around the world. The company was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list, coming in within the top 25% of America’s fastest-growing, independently owned businesses. In addition to pre-Prohibition favorite Chicken Cock Whiskey, wholly owned brands include Dixie Southern Vodka, the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast, and The Endless Summer Spirits Company. Please visit chickencockwhiskey.com and follow on Instagram @chickencockwhiskey and Facebook

Chicken Cock Whiskey is proud to be associated with the Bardstown Bourbon Company’s collaborative distiller’s program.

