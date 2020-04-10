Greenbar Distillery Rolls Out New Canned RTD Cocktail Line Nationwide

LOS ANGELES— Greenbar Distillery, Los Angeles’ first distillery since Prohibition and maker of the world’s largest portfolio of organic spirits, has announced two new lines of canned craft cocktails aimed to bring complex, on-the-go drinks to a wider audience. The line, which expands on the company’s existing Spritz canned cocktails, includes three highballs and two non-alcoholic bitters & sodas. All are available now at retail stores in 20 states, with broader availability planned for late summer.

Greenbar Distillery used its vast portfolio of USDA certified organic spirits and bitters, along with lessons learned from a long history of working with bartenders, to develop these cocktails. Three qualities differentiate Greenbar’s canned cocktails from the field:

Taste: With 100% in-house production and its own spirits, liqueurs and bitters as the starting blocks, Greenbar’s cocktails deliver a rich, complex body with flavors that taste like food, not chemicals.

Transparency: No “secret ingredients” here. Greenbar lists all ingredients and full nutritional information on each can so customers know what they’re putting in their bodies.

Sustainability: Greenbar plants a tree for every case of canned cocktails sold, similar to how it plants a tree for every bottle of spirits sold. To date, the company has planted more than 840,000 trees.

The new cocktails come in 12 oz. 4-packs with SRPs of $14.99 for the highballs and $9.99 for the non-alcoholic bitters & sodas and include:

Single Malt Whiskey+Soda: A meticulously balanced highball made with Greenbar’s three-year-old single malt whiskey, a touch of ginger liqueur and apple bitters. Canned at 7% alcohol by volume.

Coastal Rum+Cola: A dry, spicy take on the tropical favorite made with Greenbar’s silver and spiced rums and house-made cola. Canned at 7% alcohol by volume.

City Gin+Tonic: A G&T based on LA’s vibrant food scene — bold and spicy — made with Greenbar’s Bright gin and house-made tonic. Canned at 8% alcohol by volume.

Lavender Bitters+Soda: Made with Greenbar’s lavender bitters and lush rooibos tea, this bitters & soda drinks like a stroll through a spring garden. Non alcoholic.

Orange Bitters+Soda: Made with Greenbar’s orange bitters and smoked tea, this bitters & soda bursts with zest & vigor. Non alcoholic.

“If done right, canned cocktails can finally deliver on the revolution that mixologists started in the early 2000s by letting everyone drink better,” says Melkon Khosrovian, co-founder and spirits maker.

About Greenbar Distillery

Greenbar Distillery, based in the Arts District of downtown Los Angeles, is the city’s first distillery since Prohibition and makes the world’s largest portfolio of craft organic spirits, including canned cocktails, TRU vodka, CITY gin, CRUSOE rum, FRUITLAB liqueur, IXÁ tequila, SLOW HAND whiskey, GRAND POPPY amaro and BAR KEEP bitters. Founded in 2004 by the husband-and-wife team Melkon Khosrovian and Litty Mathew, the company seeks to make better spirits for a better planet. To learn more about Greenbar Distillery, view the complete product line, and view updates, please visit GreenbarDistillery.com and follow @GreenbarDistillery on Instagram.