Luxardo Introduces London Dry Gin to US Market

SAN FRANCISCO – Known most widely for its proprietary marasca cherry products, including Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur and Luxardo Original Maraschino Cherries, multi-generation family-owned premier Italian liqueur producer, Luxardo, now introduces its first clear base spirit to the United States market with the launch of Luxardo London Dry Gin, a juniper-forward expression that follows a family recipe going back two centuries. Imported by San Francisco’s Hotaling & Co.,Luxardo London Dry Gin will be available for purchase through nationwide retailers for $35 beginning this summer.

Luxardo’s production of an ancestral juniper-based distillate can be traced back to 1833, only eleven years after the distillery’s founding in Zara, Dalmatia. This distillate serves as the blueprint for the Luxardo family’s Ginepro di Dalmazia recipe, developed in the early 1900s and now used to create the newly released Luxardo London Dry Gin. It employs careful selection of nine botanicals, including juniper, coriander, iris, angelica, licorice, cinchona, cinnamon, cardamom, and bitter orange, which are infused for 24 hours in a traditional copper pot still prior to distillation. The distillate is refined for 19 days before being filtered, diluted to an ABV of 43%, and bottled. The resulting gin features a pronounced juniper, orange, violet, and black tea flavor, with gentle notes of spice and ginger and a somewhat citrusy aftertaste. The bottle’s artisanal label design references the Luxardo family’s heritage in Zara and Torreglia, Italy, paying homage to where the recipe was first conceptualized and later produced.

“We are proud to introduce our Luxardo London Dry Gin to the United States market, as it carries almost as much history as our Maraschino Liqueur, which inspired my family to found our first distillery in 1821,” says Matteo Luxardo, export director and sixth generation of the Luxardo family. “The recipe and tradition behind Luxardo London Dry Gin survived World War II, carried from Zara to our current distillery in Italy, and finally gives drinkers the ability to build Italian classics like the Negroni and Cardinale with Italian gin, as well as modern cocktails that also require our premium liqueurs.”

“The world of gin is becoming more exciting to explore every day,” says Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. “Luxardo London Dry Gin brings another carefully curated expression to Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio of innovative world gins, including our own Junipero produced in San Francisco, Nikka Coffey Gin from Japan, Ungava from Canada, Dingle from Ireland, and No. 3 from England.”

About Luxardo

LUXARDO is Italy’s premier liqueur producer, creating essential ingredients for modern and classic cocktails. Founded in 1821 by Girolamo Luxardo, the company is still family-owned and managed by the sixth generation of the Luxardo Family. Based in Torreglia, located in the Veneto Region in northeastern Italy, the Luxardo Family cultivates around 30,000 of their exclusive Marasca Cherry trees, a proprietary varietal of sour cherries. For more information, please visit hotalingandco.com/brand/luxardo.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco importer & distiller, offers the finest curated portfolio of premium artisanal spirits including Luxardo Liqueurs, Nikka Whisky, No.3 Gin, Kavalan Whisky, Lot 40 Whisky, HINE Cognac, Denizen Rum, and Hirsch Bourbon. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junípero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 26th year of distilling and its 10th year of commercially uniting artisan distillers from around the world and sharing their stories to discerning consumers.

http://www.hotalingandco.com/brand/luxardo