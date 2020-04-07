Tanteo Tequila, The Wayland and Cocktails in Motion Launch ‘Party in Place Charity’ Program

NEW YORK – Tanteo Tequila announces Party in Place, a new partnership with NYC-based catering company Cocktails in Motion and East Village cocktail bar The Wayland, which will bring delivery care packages to Manhattan (below 96th St.) and Brooklyn (Greenpoint to Park Slope) starting this Saturday, April 4.

A limited quantity of Party in Place care packages are available for purchase and will include:

One 750ml bottle of your favorite Tanteo Tequila expression (Blanco, Jalapeno, or Chipotle for week one)

Artisanal Margarita Mix (kale + ginger, hibiscus grapefruit and mango passionfruit)

Dehydrated fruit wheel garnishes

Mexican Street Papas

Price: $99 per package, amounting to less than $7 per cocktail

All Party in Place packages will be made and delivered by local bartenders and barbacks affected by the pandemic. Additionally, 10% of proceeds for each sale will be donated to The LEE Initiative, an organization giving back to restaurant workers at a grassroots level by offering dinners and essential supplies.

This week’s variety includes a Garden Variety Margarita with Tanteo Jalapeño, a Mighty Jamaica Margarita with Tanteo Blanco Tequila, and a Smoking Jungle Margarita made with Tanteo Chipotle Tequila.

Party in Place is the brainchild of childhood best friends, Neil Grosscup, CEO and Master Blender of Tanteo Tequila, and Brian Hawthorne, a partner in Cocktails in Motion and Endless Hospitality Group (The Wayland, Goodnight Sonny, + more), who have come together to allow you to responsibly enjoy your favorite, perfectly crafted cocktail in the comfort of your own home, all while supporting the critical needs of the hospitality industry, which has been devastated by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the partnership, Grosscup says: “These are challenging times for the entire hospitality industry. A central thesis to how we run things at Tanteo is that people celebrate with great cocktails in good times and bad. With Party in Place, we are happy to give back to our community and hopefully lift some spirits while doing it.”

Hawthorne adds: “Party in Place offers a way to elevate virtual happy hours and bring some cheer into their homes while allowing us to continue employment for our amazing staff and raise some money to support all hospitality workers impacted by this crisis.”

For interviews, additional information, etc., please contact Madeleine Andrews, KLG Public Relations: madeleine@klgpr.com

About Tanteo Tequila

Tanteo® Tequila is the 100% agave tequila crafted to make the perfect margarita, whether spicy or traditional. With spicy Jalapeño, smoky Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco, Tanteo is distilled, infused, and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. The result is an award-winning artisanal product that is anything but ordinary.

For More Information:

https://www.cocktailsinmotion.com/cocktail-delivery