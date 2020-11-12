United Liquors Appointed to Represent OM Liqueurs and Thomas Henry Sodas

Boston, MA – Vision Wine & Spirits, the national sales & import division of Martignetti Companies, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with United Liquors in Massachusetts. This new agreement allows for the OM Liqueurs portfolio and Thomas Henry, the refreshment pioneer from Berlin, Tonics portfolio to be distributed statewide.

The United Division represents a diverse portfolio of spirits, from small-production luxury products to mainstream brands, popular consumer wine brands and a select high-end international beer portfolio. This United Division covers over 2,000 on and off premise customers statewide, and they strive to provide exceptional service and support to our valued partners.

OM Liqueurs is an award winning low-proof, low sugar product featured in hotels, restaurants and bars throughout the United States. The lineup includes: Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt, Coconut & Lychee, Vanilla & Rose, and Meyer Lemon & Ginger. The base for OM Liqueurs is an organic sugarcane distillate, which is then blended with certified organic essential oils, extracts, flavorings & agave, resulting in a non-syrupy, and lighter alternative to more traditional liqueurs.

Thomas Henry Soda Water is a true traditional product crafted for the best bartenders and consumers in the world. United Liquors will be starting with the Thomas Henry Bitter Lemon, Cherry Blossom, Coffee and Original Tonic. Also featured will be the Thomas Henry Ginger Beer.

Vision Wine & Spirits is a division of the Martignetti Companies, the 7th largest distributor in the United States, and an independent family-owned business since 1908. This national importing company represents a portfolio of high-quality wine and spirit brands. The company specializes in products that are traceable to the place they were born, that are transparent and tell a unique story. They are proud to share these stories of authenticity, craftsmanship, and a sense of place with our partners across the US.

