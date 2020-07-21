Wild Turkey Debuts Rare Breed Rye

LAWRENCEBURG, KY — Spirits trends come and go, but truly good whiskey will always have a place on back bars and retail shelves. Now, another great American whiskey enters the Wild Turkey® pantheon, as the legendary distillery introduces Rare Breed Rye as a permanent expression within its award-winning portfolio. This unique spirit embodies the same heritage, devotion to craft, and patience of process acknowledged and praised for its predecessors. With its barrel proof and bold taste, Rare Breed Rye beautifully rounds out Wild Turkey’s rye whisky offerings.

A blend of four-, six-, and eight-year-old non-chill filtered rye, Rare Breed Rye is barrel-proof, meaning that it’s bottled directly from the barrels—without adding a single drop of water. Enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails, the flavor profile of the 112.2 proof Rare Breed Rye is nothing short of enticing: Sweet caramel apple gives way to complex layers of honey, vanilla, rye grain spice, and charred oak, followed by a smooth finish, where spices mingle with fruit and a pleasant fading warmth.

While Wild Turkey has never followed trends, demand for rye whiskey is up a significant 15 percent and growing, according to a 2019 DISCUS Economic Report. But it wasn’t always this way. As Prohibition and subsequent drinking trends caused the spirit to fall from favor, Wild Turkey was among the very few distilleries dedicated to the ongoing production of rye whiskey. That dedication can be seen today in expressions, such as Wild Turkey Rye, Wild Turkey 101 Rye, Russell’s Reserve 6-Year-Old Rye, and Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Rye. The culmination of several decades of Kentucky artisanship, the latest entry – Rare Breed Rye – draws on this storied past.

“At a time when rye whiskey is more widely appreciated than ever before, Wild Turkey continues our longstanding tradition of offering a wide range of rye whiskies that lend themselves to a variety of cocktails and consumption occasions” says Eddie Russell, Master Distiller. “As a rye aficionado himself, my son Bruce Russell was the catalyst for reminding me of the distillery’s relationship with rye whiskey and the value it plays within our portfolio. It’s with him and other rye fans in mind that we introduce Rare Breed Rye.”

Rare Breed Rye will be available at select retailers in the United States at a MSRP of $59.99 a bottle. For more information, please visit wildturkey.com.

About Wild Turkey

The distillery for Wild Turkey Bourbon is located in Kentucky, situated on a deep limestone shelf on the Kentucky River. The shelf acts as a natural filter and provides the distillery with crystal clear water, vital to making such a high-quality product. Wild Turkey features the legendary father and son Master Distilling team of Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who have more than 100 years of collective experience working at the Wild Turkey distillery.

The famous Wild Turkey brand name first came about back in 1940 when distillery executive Thomas McCarthy took a few warehouse samples on a Wild Turkey hunting trip with a group of friends. The following year, his friends asked him for “some of that Wild Turkey whiskey” and the brand was born.

Wild Turkey is distilled and put into new oak barrels at a much lower ABV than most bourbons. This results in a much richer flavor, as less is cooked out during the production process. Ageing in the highest quality new American oak barrels with the heaviest char available (the Number 4 “alligator” char), imparts a smooth flavor and deep amber color to the whiskey.

The barrels are filled at the distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Website: wildturkey.com.

About Campari America

Campari America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari America are two legends in the American spirits industry. The first, Skyy Spirits, was founded in San Francisco back in 1992 by the entrepreneur who invented iconic SKYY Vodka. The second is the world-famous Wild Turkey Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, where they have been making the world’s finest whiskies since the 1800’s. Both companies were purchased by Davide Campari-Milano and together they form Campari America, which has built a portfolio unrivaled in its quality, innovation and style, making it a top choice among distributors, retailers and consumers. Campari America manages Campari Group’s portfolio in the US with such leading brands as SKYY Vodka, SKYY Infusions, Grand Marnier, Campari, Aperol, Wild Turkey, Kentucky Straight Bourbon, American Honey, Russell’s Reserve, Glen Grant Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Forty Creek Canadian Whisky, BULLDOG Gin, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Espolón Tequila, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Appleton Estate Rum, Wray & Nephew Rum, Coruba Rum, Ouzo 12, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, Frangelico, Cynar, Averna, Braulio and Jean-Marc XO Vodka.

Campari America is headquartered in New York, New York. More information on the company can be found at campariamerica.com, facebook.com/campariamerica, Twitter:@CampariAmerica, Instagram:@CampariAmerica, and camparigroup.com. Please enjoy Campari America brands responsibly and in moderation

For More Information:

https://www.wildturkey.com