Wolf Spirit Distillery Introduces Puncher’s Chance Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Eugene, OR – Wolf Spirit Distillery is proud to introduce Puncher’s Chance, pure Kentucky Straight Bourbon inspired by two great American traditions: whiskey, and fighting for what we believe in. A marriage of 4-, 5-, and 6-year-old Kentucky Straight bourbons, it leads with caramel, spicy, slightly sweet, and creamy vanilla notes. The palate shows complex oaky sweetness alongside orange, dark chocolate, leather, and baking spices. The finish is long with sweet maple and sugar notes.

Famed sports and entertainment announcer Bruce Buffer, also known as the “Voice of Mixed Martial Arts,” explains: “A puncher’s chance means that anyone has the potential to succeed, whatever the odds, if he or she works for it. Being the underdog is often the greatest strength. Puncher’s Chance is the bourbon for everyone who believes and lives that credo.”

With suggested retail pricing of $34.99/750mL and packed 6 to a case, 90-proof Puncher’s Chance™ will be distributed or brokered by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in several states, and present in other states with Atlantic Beverage (MA/RI), Badger (WI), and Empire Distributors, Inc. (GA/TN). Initial shipments went to FL, TX, CA, KY, WI, MA, RI, MN, IN, and MI, with a second round to follow mid-September. One early customer is Liquor Barn, which will stock Puncher’s Chance in all of its stores, as well as debut an exclusive single barrel, cask-strength expression Puncher’s Chance™ the week of September 14th.

About Wolf Spirit Distillery & Its Brands

Wolf Spirit Distillery: Wolf Spirit Distillery was founded in 2017 by a 17-year veteran of Campari, Umberto Luchini, who – in his late 40s, with his own savings at stake – walked away from his CMO position, hell-bent on upending the system to follow his dream as well as his personal mission to live courageously, honestly, and with great purpose. An initial $1.5M investment converted a laundromat into the distillery; in its first full year, the distillery sold 5K 9L cases across 23 states.

Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka (Eugene, OR) is crafted from grain to glass using 100% soft white winter wheat from Hamilton Ranch on the Rattlesnake Ridge in Washington State and purified water from Oregon’s Cascade mountains; recent awards include a gold medal from the 2020 The San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In honor of the distiller’s rescue pit bull, Mr. Pickles (who even appears on the bottle), the brand partners with Best Friends Animal Society no-kill animal rescue; please keep in mind that October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The distillery produces hand sanitizer which is donated to grocery workers (photo & video available).

SRP $27.99/750mL; 80-proof; please follow Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka on Facebook and Instagram.

Tom of Finland Organic Vodka (Kuopio, Finland) is named for the eponymous artist who created the gay male “leather” iconography we take for granted today; 5% of all sales go back to his LA-based foundation which promotes and preserves erotic art and freedom of expression. Distilled at Lignell & Piispanen, the oldest distillery in Finland, Tom of Finland is 100% organic (95% organic wheat, 5% organic rye) with no sugar added; recent awards include 95 points and a Gold Medal from the 2019 International Wine & Spirits Competition.

This past May 8th would have been Tom’s 100th birthday; special edition bottles in upcycled leather and jeans jacket “pouches” were created in celebration (photo and video available).

Tom of Finland Organic Vodka recently joined the “Happiness from Finland” project, a Business Finland public relations campaign to elevate awareness for many Finnish consumer brands, experiences, services, accommodations, and activities in the United States.

SRP $34.99/750mL; 80-proof; please follow Tom of Finland Organic Vodka on Facebook and Instagram.

https://www.wolfspiritdistillery.com/