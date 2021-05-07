Black Button Distilling Releases Limited Edition Lilac Gin

ROCHESTER, NY– Black Button Distilling, one of the top five craft distilleries in the USA, and the first grain-to-glass farm distillery in Rochester, NY since prohibition, has launched their hand crafted, limited edition Lilac Gin. This is the sixth annual release of the Lilac Gin.

Lilac Gin is released each year to commemorate the first day of Rochester’s annual Lilac Festival and mark the start of the spring season. This year, 5,400 bottles were produced, a 20% increase over 2020. Lilac Gin will be available in your favorite New York State liquor store, at the Black Button Distilling tasting room or in over 40 states through e-commerce platforms.

“This year our Lilac Gin is particularly flavorful due to an early bout of sunshine in the Rochester area,” said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling Founder & President. “It’s also refreshing to see the signs of spring having weathered a year of hand sanitizer and limited seating, we are pleased that this spirit will usher in a summer of new opportunities where we can celebrate with friends and family safely.”

Following the overwhelming success of the first limited edition Lilac Gin release in 2015, Black Button Distilling now produces Lilac Gin each year to mark the start of spring and pay tribute to Rochester’s rich botanical heritage as “The Flower City.” Made from locally sourced ingredients, Lilac Gin commemorates Rochester’s rich festival and floral history. It’s also a nod to the flour mills of old, which gave rise to the local distilling industry.

Lilac Gin has a beautiful bouquet of lilac, lavender, rose, and hibiscus tasting notes. Each flower petal is steeped, distilled, and recombined to create a light and delicate flavor. The subtle hints of juniper, coriander, and other botanical components make this spirit highly sought after. Crafting a gin with flower petals is a unique and painstaking process that results in a soft subtle flavor and a smooth, easy to drink gin.

Lilac Gin Details:

750ml MSRP $35

ABV – 84 proof

Limited release: 5,400 bottles available

Black Button Distilling Tasting Room offers:

Free delivery and curbside pick-up

A special tasting room Lilac Gin cocktail menu

Outside seating Fridays & Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (book through Resy)

Lilac Gin cocktail kits for purchase that include a free virtual cocktail class (to accompany the kit)

About Black Button Distilling

Founded by owner and head distiller Jason Barrett in 2012 at only 24 years old, Black Button Distilling is Rochester’s first grain-to-glass craft distillery to open since prohibition. As a New York State Farm Distillery, Black Button Distilling is deeply committed to crafting high-quality small batch spirits with New York State grown and produced ingredients. Over 90% of ingredients are grown or produced in New York State, as Black Button Distilling is dedicated to supporting New York State agriculture and the responsible stewardship of our natural environment. In 2018, Black Button proudly opened their own farm and forestry, where they grow juniper for gin, white oak to make our own bourbon barrels and fresh herbs and spices as well as organic honey for our cocktails. Beginning in 2020, Black Button expanded their national footprint by offering their award-winning spirits for purchase online.

