Buzzbox Debuts Innovative New Production Facility And Enterprising Executive Team

INDIO, CA – Just in time for summer, buzzbox, the pioneer of single-serve, handcrafted cocktails in eco-friendly boxes, has onboarded a state-of-the-art production facility and a dynamic, new management team.

“Our newly redesigned manufacturing plant is ready to handle the explosive demand we are seeing for our brand in the marketplace,” says Founder and CEO Rod Vandenbos.

Located in the heart of the Coachella Valley, buzzbox’s 65,000 square foot manufacturing facility is home to the world’s most advanced packaging equipment for spirit-based RTD cocktails. Inside the only U.S. facility of its kind, a dedicated staff of over 45 employees meticulously crafts buzzbox’s award-winning cocktails.

Fresh and natural with no chemicals or preservatives, buzzbox delivers a premium drinking experience – made from top-shelf spirits and 100% real fruit juices – no bartender required.

The company’s carton packaging by Tetra Pak is proving to be a stand-out in the marketplace, giving cans a run for their money. Lightweight and recyclable, each BPA-free, aseptic carton is sterilized before filling and shelf-stable for 18+ months. The unique design and packaging ensures that inside every buzzbox is a fresh tasting, well-balanced cocktail that requires no preparation – enjoyed anywhere, anytime.

In addition to enhanced production capabilities to keep up with consumer demand, Vandenbos has assembled an experienced sales and marketing team to shake up the RTD cocktail space.

Spearheading buzzbox’s commercial growth is Executive Vice President of Sales, Wes Tachibana. Prior to joining buzzbox, the industry veteran served in multiple senior sales roles at Pernod Ricard USA, Seagram and Gallo. During his stint as Region Vice President of Sales for the Patron Spirits Company, he helped grow tequila sales from 300,000 cases to 2 million a year. “I’m thrilled to be leading the sales team on this ambitious undertaking and making buzzbox a national brand,” says Tachibana.

Leading the charge for thinking ‘inside the box’ is Marketing Vice President Eric Hundelt, responsible for brand strategy, advertising, special events, social media, sponsorships and public relations. Hundelt has 20 years of experience building brand awareness, most recently as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Devils River Whiskey. Prior to that, he held multiple senior level marketing and sales roles at Nestle, Diageo, Cabo Wabo Tequila, Bacardi and Angel’s Envy.

In today’s transitional environment, Hundelt is excited to champion a line of products that spark joy and good spirits. “People are looking to celebrate life in a big way now,” says Hundelt, “and we’re honored to bring them the perfect brand in which to celebrate.”

About buzzbox

From the finest ingredients and top-shelf spirits on the inside, to the recyclable, carbon neutral packaging on the outside, every award winning buzzbox is crafted with quality and sustainability in mind. Made without preservatives, buzzboxes are gluten-free, certified kosher and vegan. With 9 classic cocktail flavors to currently choose from, there’s a buzzbox for everyone: Perfect Margarita, Classic Greyhound, Long Island, Classic Cosmo, Cuban Mojito, Bloody Mary, Whiskey Lemonade, Hurricane and Vodka Lemonade. Shake it up and sip responsibly with buzzbox.

buzzbox is available in ten states: CA, WA, CO, AZ, WI, LA, TX, FL, IL, NV and the military channel. The 9 different flavors are packed in 200ml eco-friendly boxes and available individually priced at $3.49 MSRP for single serve boxes and $12.99 MSRP for 4-packs.

For More Information:

https://www.buzzbox.com/