DEWAR’S Launches New Port Cask Finished Scotch Whisky

HAMILTON, BERMUDA – DEWAR’S® Scotch Whisky, the world’s most awarded blended Scotch whisky, announces the launch of DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth, showcasing the exciting flavors that are crafted when Scotland meets Portugal in a bottle. Marking the brand’s 175th anniversary this year, this new iteration of theDewar’s Cask Series featuresDEWAR’S 8 year-old double-aged BlendedScotch whisky, finished in ruby port casks for a rich, full-bodied blend.

Following the successful launches of DEWAR’S Caribbean Smooth Rum Cask Finish and DEWAR’S Ilegal Smooth Mezcal Cask Finish, the third edition in the brand’s double-aged blended Scotch cask-finished series reflects the brand’s passion for harmoniously bringing together unexpected flavor traits for a richer taste and experience. Perfect for both whisky aficionados and amateurs alike, DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth features flavor notes of freshly sliced ripe apricots, honeydew melon, red cherries and black currants drizzled with heather honey – all enveloped in rich creamy notes of vanilla.

“The whisky category has a certain mythology of its own, replete with traditional conventions. We created the DEWAR’S cask-finished series to break the mold and evolve those traditions by bringing two product elaboration cultures together – in this case from Scotland and Portugal – to create something richer.Though we can’t travel to the Highlands of Scotland or the Douro Valley of Portugal this year, we crafted DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth to engage all those with wanderlust and curiosity. The brand has long been driven by a natural curiosity and, with 2021 ringing in our 175th anniversary, we hope that DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth will inspire people to look beyond the obvious, or their “usual tipple”, and to discover a new whisky that will enthrall the senses and delight the palate. It is about enjoyment, not rules, and through this we are certain that this great whisky will challenge some pre-conceived notions of what standard blended scotch whisky is about.”says Brian Cox, Vice President, DEWAR’S Scotch Whisky, North America.

“With its full bodied yet refined mouthfeel and unique flavor profile – which features subtle notes of stone fruits, dark red fruits and honey – DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth is designed to be a veritable celebration of the two cultures of Scotland and Portugal. Thanks to a unique production process where the 8-year-old scotch is double aged for extra smoothness and then finished in casks that previously held fine ruby port wines, DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth has a satisfyingly unusual, yet super smooth, taste that is ideally enjoyed anyway you like – be it neat, on the rocks, in a highball or as a great alternative to beer and wine for food pairings. It’s really about your mood, time, place and company – be it in person or remotely” says Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR’S.

Signature cocktails includeThe Spiced Tonic Highball and The Ginger Highball which reimagines the classic highball with a refreshing blend of stone fruit and baking spice flavors.

DEWAR’S Portuguese Smooth 8-year-old port cask finish will be available in a 750ML bottle with an SRP of $21.99 and will retail in all fine wine & spirits retailers nationwide.

About DEWAR’S

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR’S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR’S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR’S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR’S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR’S 18-Year-Old, DEWAR’S Double Double Series, DEWAR’S Caribbean Smooth and the exclusive DEWAR’S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR’S oak marrying ageing process, which involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR’S the world’s most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR’S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON’S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 158 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

