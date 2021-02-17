Drake’s Organic Spirits Expands National Distribution of New RTD

Minneapolis, MN – Drake’s Organic Spirits, founder of the better-for-you and better-for-the-planet spirits category, announced today that its new ready-to-drink (RTD) all-organic Boxtails are being offered by more major liquor retailers across the country.

Drake’s Organic Boxtails are now available at 25 WB Liquors & Wine locations across Texas, all 22 Lee’s Discount Liquors locations in Nevada, 20 Rouses Markets in Louisiana and seven WinCo locations in Arizona. Boxtails can also be found in Cub Wine & Spirits locations in Minnesota and Crown Wine & Spirits and Mega Wine & Spirits in Florida.

Boxtails are pre-mixed organic craft cocktails featuring Drake’s ultra-premium organic certified vodka and rum. Offered in Watermelon Tini, Mango Punch, Mojito and Black Cherry Limeade, Drake’s Organic Boxtails provide a quick and easy way to enjoy delicious organic cocktails with

less waste than canned seltzers. Boxtails are Certified USDA Organic Gluten Free®, Non-GMO, vegan and kosher. Each box contains 1.75 liters of pre-mixed organic cocktails with 12% alcohol similar to a standard mixed cocktail.

“Top liquor retailers across the country are adding Boxtails to their shelves because their customers want the convenience and great taste that Boxtails offer,” said Drake’s Founder/CEO Mark Anderson. “Boxtails are easy to pour, easy to store and made with only the best sustainably farmed organic ingredients. Like all Drake’s Organic Spirits products, Boxtails contain no unnecessary chemicals, pesticides or artificial colors.”

Drake’s Organic Spirits can be found in 33 states as well as Japan, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. A complete list of locations offering Drake’s Organic Spirits products can be found at drakesorganicspirits.com/find-us.

In addition to award-winning organic vodka, white rum and spiced rum, Drake’s product line includes Spiked Ice freeze-and-eat adult treats and organic Bloody Mary and Mojito mixes. Drake’s Organic Spirits is the first and only spirits line in the world certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher.

Launched in 2017, Minneapolis-based Drake’s Organic Spirits is the first and only spirits line in the world certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher. Drake’s uses the highest quality USDA organic and non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to create a line of ultra- premium, 12x distilled spirits and mixes at a better price than the leading premium brands.

Drake’s Organic Premium Vodka was awarded Double Gold and Drake’s Organic White Rum received Gold at the most recent Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Convention & Exposition in Orlando, FL. The highly-respected awards are widely considered among the most prestigious in the industry because judges are industry experts who blind taste-test each spirit.

