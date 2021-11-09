Etéreo Tequila Announces Partnership With UFC Welterweight World Champion Kamaru Usman

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Ultra premium and global lifestyle brand, Etéreo Tequila, has announced a global partnership with UFC Welterweight World Champion, Kamaru Usman.

Popularly known as the Nigerian Nightmare, Usman is a professional mixed weight martial artist and the reigning UFC Welterweight World Champion. On Saturday, November 6, he will again step into the ring for a rematch to defend his title against former Interim Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington. Etéreo Tequila sets out to present the most appealing and noteworthy tequila of the 21st century. The partnership between Kamaru Usman and Etéreo is a marriage of excellence, class, taste, and energy.

Touted as a ‘synergy of an American and French vision rooted in the London nightlife, Etéreo Tequila offers a range of incredibly smooth, rich, complex, and unique tequilas. Etéreo, which is Spanish for “ethereal” in English, means “out of this world or heavenly.” The brand was birthed by a savvy group of investors who shared an unforgettable moment and wanted to recreate that moment for everyone across the globe.

Co-founder of Etéreo Tequila, Jimmy Ling said:“We are excited about this partnership with Kamaru. We want to align our brand with the best of the best, and the partnership between Usman and Etéreo is a marriage of excellence, class, taste, and energy.”

Commenting on the partnership, Usman said: “I am really honored to be partnering with Etéreo Tequila. I love what the brand represents, and we all need a little pick me up after a long day, a long week and in my case a tough fight.”

About Etéreo

About Kamaru Usman

For More Information:

https://etereolifestyle.com