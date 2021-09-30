Gothic Gin Announces Official Sponsorship of Strive for Perfection

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Gothic Gin announced its official sponsorship of Strive for Perfection: The Royal Edition – an official publication for the International Club for Rolls-Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts. The launch takes place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in central London on Friday, 8 October 2021.

Strive for Perfection is produced by leading publisher St James’s House and written by an editorial team of experts, aficionados and tastemakers, this beautifully designed, 400-page hardback book celebrates the year of Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday by exploring the ties between The Queen, the British Royal Family and royalty around the world with Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars.

In keeping with the launch’s refined setting, a collection of Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars will be on display at Grosvenor House. In addition, to resonate with the book’s theme of luxury, a carefully curated selection of high-end brands will also be present, enabling guests to immerse themselves in a world of luxurious tastes, products and experiences. Gothic Gin is both a sponsor of and brand featured in Strive for Perfection – The Royal Edition.

Richard Freed, CEO of St James’s House, said: “What better way to launch this wonderful book than with a celebration of the finer things in life? We are all very excited about what promises to be an event to remember, honouring Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday.”

Chris Klug, CEO and Founder of Gothic Gin, said: “We are humbled and honoured to join St James’s House, Rolls-Royce and Bentley in celebrating Her Majesty The Queen’s 95th birthday. At Gothic Gin we “Strive for Perfection” in all that we do. We are excited to be a part of this illustrious community.”

Strive for Perfection: The Royal Edition is available to order at stjamess.org

About Gothic Gin

The taste of Gothic Gin delivers distinct, clean botanicals from around the world. It takes you on a journey to Barcelona, Spain and captures the spirit of the Gothic Quarter. The bouquet conjures a lively fragrant nightlife, while the taste invites a subtle, relaxed finish. Gothic Gin is the World Gin Awards 2019 Gold Medal winner and 2020 category “Best” winner for Contemporary Style Gin from the United States of America.

As a socially and environmentally responsible company, we believe in protecting our planet, firmly opposing oppression, and creating a more equitable world for everyone. We have pledged 5% of our profits, dedicated to philanthropic projects that align with our values.

