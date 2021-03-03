Grey Goose Introduces ESSENCES

Hamilton, Bermuda — GREY GOOSE, the vodka most recommended by bartenders and the leader in the super-premium category, is proud to introduce GREY GOOSE Essences, made with GREY GOOSE Vodka infused with real fruit and cold-distilled botanicals. The brand’s most expansive innovation to date is made with all-natural ingredients and was meticulously developed with the highest-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail that have become synonymous with GREY GOOSE. Available in three fresh and distinct flavors, GREY GOOSE Essences are not simply tasted, but experienced.

With increasing demand for fresh tasting flavors and natural ingredients, GREY GOOSE Essences is born out of a heightened desire for simple cocktails that are brimming with vibrant flavor. Designed for those who sip mindfully, each Essences expression offers an ABV of 30% and contains no artificial ingredients, sugar or carbs*. Like all GREY GOOSE products, Essences is gluten-free and made without compromise, fusing a light, smooth taste with an immersive fruit and botanical flavor palate.The trio of expressions include the bright and citrusy Strawberry & Lemongrass, the floral, yet savory White Peach & Rosemary, and the dewy and peppery Watermelon & Basil.

“We’re beyond thrilled to debut GREY GOOSE Essences,” saidGREY GOOSE Vice President Global Marketing, Martin de Dreuille. “Spritzes and mindful drinking have been growing trends, and with consumers increasingly trying their hand at mixology, we knew there was an exciting opportunity to create a distinctive liquid that would take the guesswork out of mixing light tasting and delicious cocktails at home.”

The flavors in each Essences expression are derived from some of the freshest fruits and botanicals from around the world—in places such as France, Spain, Thailand, and Sri Lanka—all carefully selected by GREY GOOSE Cellar MasterFrançois Thibault. The fruits, picked at the peak of their ripeness, are blended with the cold distilled botanicals and GREY GOOSE Vodka. Each batch is created using the same soft winter wheat from Picardie and water from a dedicated well in Gensac-La-Pallue that gives GREY GOOSE its signature smooth taste.

“GREY GOOSE Essences has been a labor of love for both me and the brand,” said Thibault. “The freshest ingredients were meticulously searched for and a unique distillation process is used for each fruit and each botanical to ensure we captured the purest flavor in every bottle. All three Essences flavors reveal the most perfect expression of the ingredients they contain.”

GREY GOOSE Essences is now available at spirits retailers nationwide with a SRP of $29.99 USD for 750mL.GREY GOOSE Essences can be purchased at reservebar.com/collections/grey-goose-away.

Enjoy GREY GOOSE Essences in a spritz for a naturally vibrant, light and smooth-tasting cocktail.

GREY GOOSE Essences Fizz

Ingredients

· 1 ½ oz GREY GOOSE® Essences in Strawberry & Lemongrass, White Peach & Rosemary, or Watermelon & Basil

· 4 ½ oz Soda

· + signature garnish

Method

Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and add GREY GOOSE® Essences in Strawberry & Lemongrass, White Peach & Rosemary, or Watermelon & Basil. Top with soda. Add signature garnish according to the flavor:

· Strawberry & Lemongrass: lemongrass, fresh strawberry, and a lemon twist

· White Peach & Rosemary: white peach, rosemary, and an orange twist

· Watermelon & Basil: basil, fresh watermelon, and a lime twist

About GREY GOOSE Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® Vodka, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L’Orange and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

*AVG ANALYSIS PER 1.5 FL OZ: 73 CALS | 0g CARBS | 0g PROTEIN | 0g FAT SIP RESPONSIBLY

https://www.greygoose.com/products/essences