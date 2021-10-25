Hirsch Selected Whiskeys Announces Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Legendary bourbon brand, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, announced the debut of its Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Release in honor of Bourbon Heritage Month this past September, marking the brand’s first-ever Single Barrel to hit the market. A limited batch of just 57 barrels, HIRSCH is thrilled to release this latest expression, a testament to the brand’s ongoing journey to source the best in American whiskey.

In 1974, when A.H. HIRSCH first commissioned his now legendary bourbon A.H Hirsch Reserve, his story became an inspiration to many, to never settle, keep an eye on the horizon and chase one’s dreams. He raised the bar and set the model for what whiskey should be. Fast forward to now, HIRSCH continues to honor that sentiment, and is proud to once again be releasing an even more limited batch with the Single Barrel release.

Aged for a minimum of six years in Bardstown, Kentucky in new American Oak Barrels, HIRSCH The Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is non-chilled filtered, combining a mashbill of 72% corn, 13% rye, and 15% malted barley. On the nose, it offers bold, dark cherry, roasted caramel, and cinnamon fragrances, and on the palate a marriage of herbs and soft peppery flavors take shape. The finish is long and dry with a sweet chocolate taste lingering afterward.

“The HIRSCH brand aims to celebrate those who dare to take a new path and discover new passions, just as A.H. Hirsch did when he left his banking career to pursue whiskey and philanthropist. The Single Barrel release is reminiscent of the 400 barrels A.H Hirsch commissioned, yet even more limited and coveted than before with just 57 barrels,” says American whiskey lead at Hotaling & Co, Luis Rivas Ball “At HIRSCH, we are committed to sourcing quality whiskey that surprises and delights consumers, offering outstanding liquid that you can’t find anywhere else. Each release is an adventure and this first Single Barrel is perfect representation of where the brand plans to go in the future.”

A testament to pushing the craft of whiskey into a whole new caliber of excellence, HIRSCH Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Release is a brand for modern explorer, trailblazer, and enthusiast; made for those who enjoy celebrating quality moments with exceptional whiskey. The HIRSCH Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Release has a Barrel Entry ABV of 62.5% with a suggested retail price of $89.99.

For more details about HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys and where to find The Single Barrel, please visit hirschwhiskey.com and follow along on Instagram at @hirschwhiskey. The Single Barrel is now available in select stores and as of November 1st, a limited number of bottles will be offered on Reservebar.com while supplies last.

About HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys

The story of American whiskey is not complete without mention of A.H. HIRSCH Reserve 16-Year-Old, widely considered the best American bourbon ever produced–even inspiring revered whiskey expert Chuck Cowdery to write the book, The Best Bourbon You’ll Never Taste. The True Story of A. H. Hirsch Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Distilled in the Spring of 1974. A.H. Hirsch was an investment banker and philanthropist who invested in the Schaefferstown Distillery, an historic landmark for American whiskey in operation for more than two centuries hirschwhiskey.com.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco importer & distiller, offers the finest curated portfolio of premium artisanal spirits including Luxardo Liqueurs, Nikka Whisky, Kavalan Whisky, Lot 40 Whisky, HINE Cognac, Denizen Rum, and HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling &Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements, marking its 26th year of distilling and its 10th year of commercially uniting artisan distillers from around the world and sharing their stories to discerning consumers. HotalingandCo.com

For More Information:

https://www.hirschwhiskey.com