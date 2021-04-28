Hirsch Selected Whiskeys Launches “Chase Your Horizon” Campaign In Partnership With Outside Interactive Inc.

HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, the legendary Bourbon brand, and Outside, the premier resource for all things active and outdoors, invites consumers to join them on a journey of discovery through its new “Chase Your Horizon” campaign. Just in time for the warm weather season, HIRSCH and Outside are offering an unforgettable glamping experience at the award-winning Under Canvas – valued at $5,000.

The whiskey brand’s founder A.H. Hirsch —a banker who left city life to pursue his dream of creating the best bourbon – is an inspiration behind Chase Your Horizon. His story is an inspiration to many out there to never settled and chase their own dreams. HIRSCH, now recognized as the “Best Non-Kentucky Bourbon” by World Whiskey Awards is a testament to pushing the craft into a whole new standard of excellence— the entire experience is meant to inspire others to chase their own horizon. HIRSCH is a spirit for the modern explorer, trailblazers and enthusiasts who celebrate quality moments with quality whiskey.

“It’s in the spirit of journey of our founder A.H. Hirsch and our latest expression The Horizon that HIRSCH launches the Chase your Horizon campaign. We want to encourage modern explorers to discover their own journey and share their best horizons in a style similar to how we approach producing whiskey, with a unique and discovery mindset,” says Luis Rivas Ball, Head of American Whiskeys portfolio at Hotaling & Co.

The “CHASE YOUR HORIZON” Entry Details are as follows:

Entries Open May 1, 2021

All entrants must be at least 21 years old

How to Enter: Consumers enter to win by sharing an original photo of themselves enjoying the outdoors on Instagram and tagging @HirschWhiskey with the hashtag: #ChaseYourHorizonContest, OR by uploading the original image to chaseyourhorizon.com

Entries close at 11:59 pm ET on July 10, 2021.

A brand for those who seek out the hidden gems of the world and experience life to the fullest, the partnership with Outside was a seamless fit for this exciting campaign. For both, they want to empower those to find their own way, reach that summit peak, or experience the finest whiskey available.

HIRSCH’s latest expression, THE HORIZON combines two straight bourbons distilled in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Modeled by the inspiration to travel and discover, each bottle features a grid on the back label with exact batch specifications. 94% of the blend is distilled from a traditional mash bill of 75% corn, 21% rye, 4% malted barley aged a minimum of 4 years. The remaining 6% is distilled from a “high rye” mash aged 6 years for added complexity.

HIRSCH The Horizon was first introduced in summer 2020 to eight states and has grown to more than 20 states. This Spring, HIRSCH becomes available in Arizona and Washington state.

For More Information:

https://www.hirschwhiskey.com/