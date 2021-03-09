India’s NV Group Introduces Smoke Lab Aniseed Flavored Vodka

Fairfield, CT – India’sNV Group and SMOKE LAB, the company’s new age lifestyle endeavor, are thrilled to announce the debut of SMOKE LAB Aniseed Vodka in the U.S. SMOKE LAB Aniseed Vodka is a playful exploration of a much-loved Indian herb with refreshing notes of fennel and licorice finishing with a creamy, sweetness and delicate fennel blossom note on the palate.

SMOKE LAB Founder &CEO, Varun Jain commented, “We are very proud of SMOKE LAB Aniseed Vodka, our latest new age entry in the vodka category, and thrilled to bring it to consumers in the U.S. SMOKE LAB Aniseed Vodka is a mystical aromatic spirit with a bold and distinct flavor, derived from aniseed. It is extraordinarily smooth and creamy, making it the perfect complement in classic and complex cocktails. We encourage professional and at-home bartenders alike to have fun mixing up cocktails with a range of ingredients that highlight SMOKE LAB Aniseed’s unique flavor profile from premium mixers and juices to fresh herbs & spices, seasonal fruits & vegetables and creative garnishes.”

SMOKE LAB VODKA is India’s first-ever homegrown, luxury Vodka, inspired and guided by SMOKE LAB Founder, Varun Jain. It is manufactured one batch at a time, at a state-of-the-art distillery and crafted with locally sourced superior-quality Basmati rice, a crop indigenous to the brand’s native country, and pure Himalayan spring water.SMOKE LAB is introducing SMOKE LAB Aniseed Vodka on the heels of the successful debut of SMOKE LAB Classic Vodka. Both SMOKE LAB VODKA variants will be available in New York, New Jersey and California with aggressive US expansion planned in 2021.

Through SMOKE LAB, Jain is furthering his family legacy with his unique perspective and vision that bridges the divide between lifestyle and spirits in India and globally. SMOKELAB is an experimental lifestyle platform which marries the traditional DNA of the NV Group with the youthful edge of the future it’s headed towards. Under Jain’s guidance, SMOKE LAB is also developing new and exciting spirits in other categories which will further reinforce the India story – one of quality and mastery.

Jain concluded, “We have hit the ground running in the U.S. with the release of SMOKE LAB Classic Vodka and are very excited with how quickly retailers, bartenders and consumers are embracing the brand. We believe we have something very special with SMOKE LAB Aniseed Vodka and look forward to bringing this new flavor and others to continue to showcase SMOKE LAB and the amazing spirits of India.”

For SMOKE LAB Aniseed Vodka cocktail recipes, visit smokelabofficial.com/cocktails

Stay connected with SMOKELAB VODKA:

facebook.com/smokelabofficial

instagram.com/smokelabofficial/

twitter.com/smokelab_

About SMOKE LAB

SMOKE LAB, established in 2020 by Varun Jain and headquartered inNew Delhi, India, is where the eccentric and innovative minds come together tocreate the premium experience of SMOKE. SMOKE LAB includes products of the SMOKE brand namely, the SMOKEVodka, SMOKE Wear, SMOKE Water and SMOKE Sanitizer. SMOKE LAB is owned by theNV Group.

About NV Group

Established in 1994, NV Group has grown to become one of thelargest grain spirits distillers in India with an impressive range of brands inits portfolio. NV connotes world class quality. NV Group is a force to bereckoned with, presenting the finest blends in several categories includingvodka, gin, rum, whiskey and RTDs.

For More Information:

http://www.smokelabofficial.com