ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto Launches The “Ventuno” Project In New York City

New York, N.Y. — ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, the award-winning Italian aperitivo brand loved by bartenders globally, has announced the launch of The “Ventuno” Project in New York City; a project designed to help and support the city’s on-premise as they continue to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First launched in London, UK, the ITALICUS team has replicated the program in Italy, Greece and now New York City after the campaign’s wonderful reception and widespread success. Inspired by the Italian word, Ventuno – translated to English as ‘twenty-one,’ the name of the project is meant to celebrate the current year 2021 as the time the hospitality industry will start to recover from the pandemic.

Supporting the bar trade community is at the core of the ITALICUS brand’s values and is at the heart of this new concept. What originally began in London has evolved into a global effort to support the people that allow for the success of ITALICUS. Seven acclaimed bartenders are invited to take part in the project, and each participating venue is featured in a “welcome video” campaign to celebrate the recovery of the hospitality sector. Further, each bar will have their own professionally produced photography to promote their establishment and further drive revenue after a truly tumultuous time for the entire hospitality industry worldwide.

Each venue will have a special ITALICUS cocktail to promote, created especially for the project by some of the most renowned bartenders in the Big Apple. Among the venues taking part are Dante, a mainstay on the list of World’s Best Bars and one of Greenwich Village’s most beloved stomping grounds, as well as favorites, Pretty Ricky’s, The Honeywell, and Angel’s Share.

“We as a team feel privileged to be able to work with incredible bartenders in New York City, and as hospitality recovers, we’re excited to be able to support our friends and colleagues through The Ventuno Project.” Says ITALICUS Founder, Giuseppe Gallo. “ITALICUS has been supported by the bartender community since the beginning and it’s now our time to give back. Although it has been a difficult time for the industry across the world, we are really pleased to see that there is starting to be a return to normality.”

The seven bars and bartenders taking part, and their exclusive ITALICUS cocktails include:

Dante, Chris Moore, Beverage Director

BERGAMOT NEGRONI

ITALICUS, gin, Cocchi Americano, Kina Quinquina, lemon & cardamom bitters, lime

Pretty Ricky’s, Kyle Kuhl, Head Bartender

RICKY COLLINS

ITALICUS, rose, gin, lemon, simple syrup, soda water, olives

The Honeywell, Marcio Ramos, Co-Owner

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

ITALICUS, vodka, hibiscus agave, serrano pepper, lemon, thyme, pansy

Angel’s Share, Takuma Watanabe, Head Bartender

PURPLE RAIN

ITALICUS, gin, almond orgeat, absinthe, lemon

Double Chicken Please, GN Chan, Co-Founder

DAISY APERITIVO

ITALICUS, mezcal, Cocchi Americano, verjus, olive brine

Vineapple Café, Jen Sandella

ITALICUS SPRITZ

ITALICUS, Dry Cava, simple syrup, lemon, olive brine, soda water

Altro Paradiso, Stacey Swenson

CALABRIAN DAISY

ITALICUS, sun-dried tomato tequila, preserved lemon, mandarino, Calabrian chili, lime

For more information on how to get involved, interested parties can contact social@rosolioitalicus.com. For more information on ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto, visit rosolioitalicus.com and follow along on social at @italicusrdb.

About ITALICUS

ITALICUS was created by the authority in Italian spirits, Giuseppe Gallo, to bring back the forgotten Rosolio category. With keynotes of Calabrian bergamot, ITALICUS is made using the finest Italian ingredients to create a sip of Italy. The striking bottle design embodies the history and heritage of Italy’s distinctive regions, whilst telling the story of Rosolio’s time-honored traditional drinking occasion of Aperitivo. ITALICUS is one of the world’s most awarded aperitivo globally. ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto was awarded Best New Spirit 2017 at the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, and Top Trending Liquor Brand by Drinks International in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

