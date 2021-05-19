Kissing Cousins Whiskey Annual Release Set For Memorial Day

THREE OAKS, MI—We are thrilled at the prospect of a fantastic summer celebrating life’s epic milestones and the simply grand, every day moments – in person this year. Kicking off a season full of not-to-miss events, is our annual release of Journeyman Distillery’s “Kissing Cousins” Whiskey. In a year without a lot of kissing, this batch of Kissing Cousins is well worth the wait!

Heralded as the “Best Whiskey in Michigan,” by Esquire Magazine, this limited batch spirit has all the character of Journeyman award-winning Featherbone Bourbon, with deep earthy notes gained from an extra finish in wine barrels from nearby Dablon Vineyards. Also dubbed the “wine drinkers’ whiskey,” we think it makes a perfect pair.

Batch 9 of Kissing Cousins began with our distilling team sampling and hand selecting several 30g of our finest Featherbone Bourbon. The bourbon, aged in new American white oak barrels, then spent a year finishing in a Dablon Vineyard’s carmenere barrel and a chardonnay barrel, before being blended together and cut to a bottle proof of 90.

The whiskey is a radiant tawny in color, with cream soda and vanilla on the nose. Notes of toffee and caramel are noticeable up front, followed by full bodied plum, and fig with a whisper of black liquorice on the back end. “Black Licorice becomes very present as well as an underlying juiciness that is just phenomenal,” says Journeyman production manager Tom Balich.

This small batch release is limited to 750 bottles and is sure to sell out in a heartbeat. It’s only available at the Journeyman Three Oaks distillery, starting May 31st. Kissing Cousins Whiskey is $34.99 for 375ml or $69.99 for 750ml. Custom engraving of 750ml bottles is available for just $10. Feels good on the lips and warms the heart. This local cross-town classic is ready to be enjoyed today, gifted or saved for a special occasion.

Join us for the release and revel in our award-winning Staymaker restaurant. Take a shot on Welter’s Folly putting green, before or after you eat, to celebrate another perfect pair – golf and whiskey.

Founded in 2010, Journeyman Distillery crafts, bottles, sells, and serves organic, kosher and gluten-free certified spirits at the historic Featherbone Factory in Three Oaks, Michigan. The distillery prides itself on using the highest quality grains sourced from Midwestern organic farmers in its award-winning spirits as well as at its Staymaker restaurant. Journeyman products are distributed in twenty states across the country and available for purchase direct from the distillery.

