Midnight Moon Announces Release of Lightning Lemonade and Canned Cocktails

Madison, N.C. – Midnight Moon – a family of small-batch moonshines hand-crafted at North Carolina’s first legal distillery – announces the introduction of its Lightning Lemonade moonshine and two, ready-to-drink, canned cocktails.

Available in 750ml and 50ml sizes, Midnight Moon Lightning Lemonade is a delicious blend of 70 proof moonshine and lemonade. It’s made with all-natural, real ingredients which create a crisp, sweet, and slightly tart old-fashioned lemonade.

The expression is also available as a part of Midnight Moon’s new collection of “canned cocktails with a kick”. True to its moonshine roots, the collection is 8% alcohol by volume and is crafted using grain-neutral spirits, all-natural lemon, and a bit of bubbles. In addition to Lightning Lemonade, the canned cocktails also include the brand’s popular Watermelon expression.

“Midnight Moon Lightning Lemonade follows our tradition of using only the highest quality, all-natural ingredients. While it costs significantly more to use real ingredients and handcraft these products in small batches, our passion and commitment is to create the most unique and great tasting spirits,” says Joe Michalek, Founder, Piedmont Distillers, Inc. “We also know the canned cocktail market is hot, but like everything we do we took the time to do it right, making sure the canned cocktails live up to the flavor and experience of the higher-proof, Lightning Lemonade and Watermelon moonshines.”

Lightning Lemonade and the canned cocktails come on the heels of new Midnight Moon releases that can be enjoyed straight from the jar or in one of the brand’s tasty recipes. These include:

Midnight Moon Watermelon – a refreshing blend of Midnight Moon and all-natural, watermelon concentrate infused with natural vegetable color. It creates a 70-proof spirit that tastes just like Summer and makes an incredible Watermelon Mojito or Watermelon Limeade Slush.

Midnight Moon Dill Pickles – a savory blend of Midnight Moon infused with hand-packed, all-natural dill pickles. It delivers a 60-proof spirit that tastes just like your favorite deli garnish and makes a delicious Bloody Mary.

Lightning Lemonade and the canned cocktails were introduced in March and are currently rolling out nationwide. The Midnight Moon Watermelon and Midnight Moon Dill Pickle flavors were introduced last year and due to very positive consumer response, are currently expanding distribution across the country.

About Midnight Moon

Introduced by North Carolina’s first legal distillery in 2007, Midnight Moon has spent over a decade trailblazing the moonshine category by handcrafting authentic, all-natural spirits. Using 100% natural, 100% real ingredients the brand likes to say, “We have spent the last 14 years handcrafting spirits before “craft” became cool.” Midnight Moon is committed to the preservation of Southern moonshine traditions and celebrates the legacy of The Last American Hero – Junior Johnson.

About Piedmont Distillers

Since opening its doors in 2005 as North Carolina’s first legal distillery since Prohibition, Piedmont Distiller’s passion has been handcrafting the best tasting, all-natural spirits. Piedmont’s brands include Midnight Moon Moonshine, Catdaddy Spiced Moonshine, Method & Standard Craft Vodka, and The Clover Single-Barrel Whiskey Collection.

For More Information:

https://www.juniorsmidnightmoon.com/