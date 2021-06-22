Monaco Cocktails Announces Distribution Growth

CHICAGO — Monaco Cocktails, a line of ready-to-drink, spirit-based canned cocktails from Atomic Brands, has announced in-store retail distribution with multiple grocery stores for its new variety six-pack.

Growing the brand’s retail footprint across the United States, the new six-pack is now available at Mariano’s, Jewel-Osco, Tony’s Finer Foods, and Binny’s Beverage Depot in Chicago, Kroger in Michigan, Roundy’s in Wisconsin, Albertsons in Southern California, and Winco Foods in Arizona, California, Indiana and Nevada. Each variety six-pack features Monaco Cocktails best-selling flavor profiles, including:

Citrus Rush: With hints of citrus, vanilla and floral notes, it combines vodka with an energy drink taste, but without the caffeine.

Tequila Lime Crush: Reminiscent of a sparkling margarita, it is perfectly balanced premium tequila with hints of grapefruit.

Blue Crush: Styled after a Blue Hawaiian, it mixes premium vodka, gin, rum and tequila.

“We’re so excited to bring our variety six-pack to grocery stores across the country, and heighten access for Monaco Cocktails in the supermarket channel,” said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands. “As consumers are looking for more real spirit canned cocktails, our best-selling varieties deliver a perfectly premixed flavor experience in a convenient and affordable format.”

The distribution momentum for Monaco Cocktails is a testament to the brand’s leadership position in the booming ready-to-drink category. With two shots of premium spirits and 9% ABV in each can, the new six-pack joins the Monaco Cocktails portfolio of premium flavor options that deliver a refreshing taste with no gluten or malt.

About Atomic Brands

Chicago-based Atomic Brands was founded in 2006, launching a line of premium spirit-based cocktail beverages under the Monaco brand name in 2012. The company’s products combine a unique blend of actual distilled spirits (9% alcohol content per container) with high-quality ingredients to provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience in the convenience and accessibility of sustainable beverage cans.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkmonaco.com/