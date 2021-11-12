New RTD Sake Cocktail WESAKE Launches in U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Beverage executive Pablo Rivera proudly introduces WESAKE, a premium sake that comes in a can, designed to be enjoyed anywhere and anytime. Made in partnership with a 280-year-old Japanese brewer, WESAKE is a Junmai Ginjo-style brew that retains the quality and craft of traditional Japanese sake, with a portable format and authentic message to connect with modern consumers.

Like all sakes carrying the Junmai distinction, it is made with only rice, water, yeast, and koji, a Japanese fermentation starter also used for making soy sauce and miso. Junmai translates to “pure rice,” nodding to the four simple ingredients used to brew this style of sake. True to form, WESAKE is free from any type of additives and joins the market as one of the cleanest beverage options.

After experiencing the intimate sake bar culture of the Shinjuku area of Tokyo where hundreds of tiny sake bars fill the streets, Rivera realized how such a clean, simple yet elegant beverage can help elevate any moment. With the sake category often mysterious to American drinkers, he envisioned reshaping the way U.S. consumers enjoy the classic Japanese drink by making it more approachable, accessible, and much more than just an epicurean option.

WESAKE begins in the rice fields of Tagocho, Japan, where rice grains are carefully grown by local farmers for six months. The rice is then transported to the brewery in Kobe, Japan, an area famous for sake brewing given its climate and pristine water sources. The resulting full-strength, Junmai Ginjo sake is placed in portable and versatile 200ml cans – offering a fresh, light and exciting beverage for almost any occasion.

Prior to creating WESAKE, Rivera spent years working with disruptive beverage brands during his tenure at ZX Ventures/AB InBev, helping rethink how to meet the changing needs of diverse consumers. With this launch, he aims to raise further awareness for the sake category in the U.S. – an area of the alcoholic beverage landscape that has seen accelerated growth thanks to an expansion in Japanese cuisine.

“Fun and lively nights out with sake are not so easy to come by in the American market, and I kept wondering why something so delicious and drinkable wasn’t more widely available,” said Rivera. “We believe this fresh, exciting and versatile drink deserves to be part of any social occasion. WESAKE was born out of a love for a truly impressive beverage that I hope inspires more to explore the category and the unique space that sake fills.”

WESAKE, with an ABV of 13%, is non-GMO, vegan friendly, gluten free, and best served chilled. It is crisp, smooth and presents fruit-forward aromas and flavors. WESAKE is available nationwide through their website and at retail in select markets such as NY, CA, CT and GA with an SRP of $18.99 for a four-pack. Find near you at wesake.co/.

