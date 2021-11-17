Nikka Whisky Introduces New Limited Releases

San Francisco, Calif. – Nikka Whisky introduces its first set of releases from the “Nikka Discovery” series in the U.S.: Single Malt Yoichi Non-Peated and Single Malt Miyagikyo Peated. The “Nikka Discovery” series will develop distinctive limited editions over the next three years in anticipation of Nikka Whisky’s 90th Anniversary in 2024. Each year will focus on a different component of the whisky-making process that Nikka has practiced since 1934, offering an inside look at the various experiments within Nikka’s two distilleries.

Designed to overturn the preconceived images of each single malt, these rare versions of Yoichi and Miyagikyo single malts are the first look showcase of “Nikka Discovery” and highlight the distillery’s diverse ingredients. Single Malt Yoichi Non-Peated (47% ABV) is comprised solely of unpeated malts as opposed to the preconceived “peaty” image of Yoichi. The result is a delicate balance of bright fruitiness and rich mouthfeel, along with its distinctive smokiness generated by coal-fired distillation. On the contrary, Single Malt Miyagikyo Peated (48% ABV) is crafted solely from batches of peated malts, which offers a significant distinction from the “light and fruity” image of Miyagikyo. This expression showcases the exquisite combination of distinctive peaty notes and boldness, leaving its signature estery hint in the aftertaste.

“We are so pleased to introduce these unique expressions from our emblematic Yoichi and Miyagikyo single malts.” says Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky International Business Development Manager. “It is an exciting process, like treasure hunting, to try various whisky batches from our vast reserve guided by Nikka blenders, and to create products that embody the “Discovery” concept. The release of Nikka Discovery limited editions 2021 is the initial step to further showcase the depth of Nikka’s whisky-making developed over the years, and our attempt to keep progressing and share more excitement with our valued customers around the world.”

“Once again Nikka Whisky has turned preconceived notions on their head and expanded our palettes with this inaugural two expression release from the ‘Nikka Discovery’ series”, says Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. “Celebrating experimentation, innovation and pushing barriers are hallmarks of this iconic brand and we are excited to bring these distinctive bottlings to whisk(e)y fans and connoisseurs alike across the U.S.”

Both expressions are non-chill filtered and bottled at different ABVs to best enhance their unique characteristics. Limited to 20,000 bottles each worldwide and each sold at a suggest retail price of $274.99.

About The Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.

Founded by Masataka Taketsuru, the father of Japanese whisky, Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. is world renowned with more than 80 years of mastery in blending behind it. First produced in 1940, Nikka Whisky continues its steadfast legacy of marrying tradition and innovation, as set forth by Taketsuru. Guided by his philosophies, variations of malt whiskies distilled at Nikka’s two distinct distilleries – Yoichi and Miyagikyo – and grain whiskies distilled in Coffey Stills remain the core pillars of Nikka’s complexity and creativity. Today, Nikka offers a wide variety of expressions brought by its unique assets and skillful blending, that is imported by Hotaling & Co. Those expressions include Nikka Days ($49.99 SRP), Nikka From The Barrel ($74.99 SRP), Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky ($74.99 SRP), Nikka Coffey Malt Whiskey ($89.99 SRP), Nikka Coffey Gin ($49.99 SRP), Nikka Coffey Vodka ($44.99 SRP), Nikka Yoichi Single Malt ($99.99), Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt ($99.99 and Nikka Whisky Taketsuru Pure Malt ($84.99). You can visit Nikka online or follow the brand on social media @nikkawhiskyusa.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco importer & distiller, offers the finest curated portfolio of premium artisanal spirits including Luxardo Liqueurs, Nikka Whisky, Kavalan Whisky, Lot 40 Whisky, HINE Cognac, Denizen Rum, and HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling &Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements, marking its 26th year of distilling and its 10th year of commercially uniting artisan distillers from around the world and sharing their stories to discerning consumers. For more information, please visit: HotalingandCo.com

For More Information:

https://www.nikka.com/eng/