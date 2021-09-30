Padre Azul Launches 2021 Día de los Muertos Limited Edition

Di´a de los Muertos: Padre azul Limited Edition 2021

The Mexican Di´a de los Muertos – Day of the Dead – is a unique celebration of life and death, of eternal friendship, and the memory of those who have been lost. For several days, Mexico is transformed into an explosion of color and light: bright orange flowers, colorful decoration, candlelight… and the streets are full of ‘Catrinas’ – people dressed up as skeletons, with artfully painted faces in the style of the elegant skull ‘Calavera Catrina’. Find out more about the Di´a de los Muertos and La Catrina.

Padre Azul wants to pay tribute to this wonderful tradition: From now on, we will honor the Day of the Dead with a limited special edition. We proudly present: the Di´a de los Muertos Limited Edition 2021.

The artist: Jose´ Parra

The Mexican Jose´ Parra was born into a family of artists. That’s how he discovered his love for art and his own

talent already at a young age. He immersed himself in the world of art at the Art Students League of New York, studied at the School of Arts at the University of Guadalajara, joined the atelier of Carlos Vargas Pons and the Studio Gallery Parrech, and also learned about the art of marketing at the ITESO University in Guadalajara.

The work of Jose´ Parra has been published in various books in Mexico, the US, and Europe. His paintings have

been exhibited in Canada, the US, Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Colombia and

South Korea. Since 2014 he has organized the exhibition ‘Loteri´a Mexicana’ together with the French group

’Libellule’ and the Black Coffee Foundation. He is also involved the projects “El Mural del Milenio” and “El Arte

del Vino” of MILENIO Arte, and he is the creator of a striking portrait of Fernando del Paso, painted for the National College in Mexico City.

High-end Tequila as a limited special edition

The Limited Edition 2021 definitely lives up to the Di´a de los Muertos: Tequila An~ejo at its finest, 100% blue agave, matured for 18 months in hand-selected oak barrels Ramon #PorVida Each bottle of this exclusive Limited Edition is unique and carries its own individual number. As usual, a portion of the proceeds will go to our #Ramo´nPorVida foundation.

Jose Parra, Artist: “It‘s fascinating how Padre Azul Tequila embodies the Mexican joie de vivre and culture. I‘m happy to be able to be part of that vision with my work.“

The motif: Catrina de Velas from Jose´ Parra

The artwork ‘Catrina de Velas’ from Jose´ Parra shows the Day of the Dead’s most ubi- quitous symbol: then famous Calavera Catrina, a traditional Mexican character based on the artwork of Jose´ Guadalupe Posada from the early 20th century. On the Day of the Dead, people in Mexico paint their faces to resemble this iconic skull. But Jose´ Parra’s Catrina holds a secret: Is she really one of the many who celebrate the Day of the Dead dressed up as Catrina? Or could it be the real Catrina hiding behind the elegant costume, looking at the list of those who will be her guests on the Day of the Dead, in the flickering light of the candles, each candle representing the life of one guest? The answer is only known by Jose´ Parra, born in Guadalajara and artist behind this mesmerizing artwork.

Padre Azul Tequila An~ejo

Matured at least 18 months in hand-selected oak bourbon barrels.

Visual: Yellow-amber with hints of orange and a heavy body.

Aromatic: Aromas of coffee, burnt caramel, vanilla and caramelized nuts give way to sweet hints of dried fruits such as dried cherry and apricot, along with sweet agave.

Taste: Complex yet balanced, with flavors of vanilla, caramel, chocolate, cinnamon and dried fruits. Extremely long, smooth finish.

The Padre Azul An~ejo is best enjoyed between 18 and 20 °C. It pairs exceptionally well with a fine cigar or dark

chocolate.

HP Eder, El Padre Founder: “The Day of the Dead perfectly sums up the Mexican way of life. Eternal friendship, the deep bond between people who care for each other: That’s what we stand for.”

Stefan Lackner, Don Tequila Founder: “It has always been our intention to build a connection between Mexican artists and Padre Azul Tequila, a symbol of Mexican culture, and to carry them into the world.”

Padre Azul

The super premium tequila brand Padre Azul was created in 2014 and has its headquarters in Wattens, Austria. More than 30 employees in Austria, Mexico and North America make sure that people all over the world can enjoy high-end Tequila of the best quality: 100% agave, 100% handcrafted, 100% Mexico. Padre Azul Tequila is made from Blue Weber Agaves that are grown for at least 8 years in the “Regio´n Valles” close to Amatita´n, in the Mexican state of Jalisco. Padre Tequila is produced in small batches only. The traditionally complex production processes and the extended matu- ration in oak barrels result in an exceptional tequila that exceeds by far the standard requirements and quality criteria for Mexican tequila. The attention to detail is also reflected in the iconic hand blown bottles with skull top and leather jacket. Winner of several awards, including the World Spirits Award and Double Gold WSWA US, and rated 92/100 by Falstaff, Padre Azul is now what can be called the ultimate lifestyle drink – from Miami to Kitzbu¨hel.

