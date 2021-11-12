Querido Tequila and Johnson Brothers Distributors Launch into Hawaii Markets

Hawaii — Querido Tequila has appointed Johnson Brothers Distributors of Hawaii to bring a new wave of energy, authenticity, and excitement to the Hawaiian Islands.

Between their commitment to cultural tradition and forward-leaning outlook, the Querido Tequila family views their partnership as the perfect next step in the brand’s growth.

When asked to comment, Emilio and Santiago Romo, the brother duo behind Querido Tequila, stated, “As 7th generation tequila makers we wanted to partner with a distributor that was known for building strong brands through strong ethics, diversity, and great relationships. We are excited to enter a market like Hawaii with such a well-respected company.”

Through its partnership with Johnson Brothers, Querido is excited to bring its unique flavor to the islands. The three Querido expressions; mango, spicy watermelon, and tamarind; are a perfect fit for the natural, tropical flavors of Hawaii.

Sommer Walker, CEO of Sparrow Imports, Querido’s U.S. partner, stated, “Being from Hawaii, I have a unique perspective on how these flavors will be embraced by some of the best mixologists and chefs in the world. I look forward to Querido becoming a bar staple all over Hawaii.”

Miles Jones of Johnson Brothers said, “Since 1953 Johnson Brothers has been a family-run business focusing on finding the best brands in the industry. Querido Tequila’s rich history and authenticity gives us a great opportunity to be storytellers with this brand being the famed Herradura Family’s re-entry into the business.”

Querido Tequila is known for its eco-friendly practices, partnership with the non-profit One Tree Planted, and sustainably harvested agave. Through their new partnership, they plan to uphold these practices while looking for new ways to support the environment.

Although the Querido Tequila family has bold plans still to come, their future as both a brand and lifestyle is already looking bright.

For More Information:

https://www.queridotequila.com/