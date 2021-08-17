Sagamore Spirit Launches Canned Cocktails Made With Fully Aged Rye Whiskey

Baltimore, Md. –Sagamore Spirit introduced its first-ever line of ready-to-drink canned craft cocktails in three vibrant flavors: Black-Eyed Rye, Honey Paloma, and Lemon Tea Fizz. Featuring Sagamore Spirit’s 4-year-old, award-winning straight rye whiskey, each was developed to showcase the best of Maryland-style rye – approachable, versatile, yet full bodied – and let natural ingredients in classic cocktail combinations shine through.

The three refreshingly carbonated cocktail recipes were inspired by Baltimore’s most creative mixology minds and created in partnership withCAnE Collective – the renowned, Baltimore-based maker of handcrafted mixers.

Made with organic juices and naturally gluten-free, Sagamore Spirit’s rye whiskey canned craft cocktails are ready for any occasion:

Black-Eyed Rye : Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with blackberry juice, lime juice, and natural ginger flavor; 9% ABV

: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with blackberry juice, lime juice, and natural ginger flavor; 9% ABV Honey Paloma: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with red grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, and natural honey flavor; 9% ABV

Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with red grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave, and natural honey flavor; 9% ABV Lemon Tea Fizz: Sagamore Spirit Rye Whiskey paired with Meyer lemon juice, green tea, and natural yuzu flavor; 8% ABV

“Maryland-style rye is the perfect base for cocktails, and we thought it was time to show that you can create a premium canned cocktail with our four-year-old rye whiskey, meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere,” said Brian Treacy, Sagamore Spirit president. “What makes these recipes so special is the consideration that went into creating them. In the crowded ready-to-drink space, these stand apart because of the time we took to design each cocktail from scratch with the talented mixologists from CAnE Collective, resulting in a product that is layered with flavor and our award-winning rye whiskey in every sip.”

Sagamore Spirit canned craft cocktails will initially be available throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and New Jersey before becoming available nationwide next year. Each cocktail will be sold in a four-pack at an SRP of $15.99, beginning in August 2021.

About Sagamore Spirit

Inspired by the legacy of Maryland Rye and today’s spirit consumer, Sagamore Spirit is driven to craft the world’s best Rye Whiskey while strengthening our collective communities. Its award-winning five-acre waterfront distillery in Baltimore is reclaiming the city’s rightful place in America’s whiskey history, where storied distillers perfected rye whiskey for more than 150 years before Kentucky was founded.

Maryland Rye Whiskey was known to be full bodied yet notably more balanced than other regional rye styles, and Sagamore Spirit has picked up the torch. Its American Rye Whiskies have earned more than 100 awards internationally, including “World’s Best Rye Whiskey” in 2019 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Sagamore Spirit’s distillation team blends two different rye mash bills – a high rye and a low rye – and then adds pure Maryland limestone-filtered spring water, transported 22 miles from Sagamore Farm, to craft the brand’s Signature 83-proof Maryland-Style Rye Whiskey. To learn more about Sagamore Spirit’s core expressions, including Cask Strength Rye Whiskey and Double Oak Rye Whiskey, as well as limited-time Reserve Series releases, visit SagamoreSpirit.com.

For More Information:

https://sagamorespirit.com/