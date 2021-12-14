Santa Fe Spirits Now Available For Purchase Online

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Santa Fe Spirits is now shipping six of its craft spirits directly to consumers’ doors in 41 states in the U.S. using the Big Thirst e-commerce platform. Until now, fans of the award-winning Colkegan Whiskies, Wheeler’s Gin, Apple Brandy, and Atapiño Liqueur could only purchase these spirits at the distillery tasting room and at select retailers in New Mexico, and 9 other states.

“We have had a lot of people asking for our craft spirits in parts of the country where we aren’t distributed,” says Colin Keegan, owner, Santa Fe Spirits. “New Mexico is blessed with a vibrant tourism business, and many travelers visit our distillery, and later want to buy our products at home. Now they can have our whiskey, gin, brandy, and liqueur shipped directly to their doors in most of the country. We set up our online shopping on our website with Big Thirst in less than two weeks. It is a quick, cost-effective, and easy-to-implement way for us to reach consumers in new markets. Coupled with our upcoming virtual tastings, this is the perfect way to connect with new fans so they can experience our spirits without leaving their home.”

Santa Fe Spirits produces unique spirits that capture the essence of the Southwest by using hyper-local and indigenous botanicals and crops like the Cholla Cactus flowers, sage, and Osha root that make up their Wheeler’s Gin. Distillery staff hikes to the top of Atalya mountain, nearly 2,000 feet above Santa Fe, to collect the resin from Ponderosa pine trees to produce its Atapiño Liqueur, a distinct liqueur that captures the flavors of the Mountain West. What most craft spirit fans have been waiting for is the availability of the Colkegan line of single malt whiskies that honors Colin Keegan’s English scotch roots while maintaining the essence of the Southwest.

About Santa Fe Spirits

Santa Fe Spirits was founded by Colin Keegan in 2010 with the goal of becoming the Southwest’s pre-eminent artisan distillery. With products ranging from silver whisky to barrel-aged apple brandy, Santa Fe Spirits is a relatively small distillery proud to be producing exceptional spirits designed to capture and accentuate the essence of the Southwest. Please stop by the distillery for a visit and we will be happy to show you what making world-class spirits are all about. Santa Fe Spirits makes it easy to purchase its craft spirits online: santafespirits.com/spirits/buy-online. Follow Santa Fe Spirits on Instagram and Facebook.

About Big Thirst, Inc.

Big Thirst, Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a three-tier compliant integrated e-commerce platform for spirits brands to conveniently expand sales and ship products to consumers. Big Thirst is a full-service sales and marketing engine powered by a compliance, distribution and sales consultancy, Big Thirst Consulting, and a full-service marketing agency, Big Thirst Marketing. We offer website and website store design, online shopping cart technology, distribution management, customer service, digital advertising, email marketing, marketing analytics to target online marketing for conversions, and retailer partner relations for order fulfillment. Let us get your bottles moving. Contact us at success@bigthirst.com.

https://santafespirits.com/