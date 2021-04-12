Solento Organic Tequila Announces Distribution Partnership with Empire Merchants

Encinitas, CA – Solento Organic Tequila, the award-winning USDA certified organic tequila, announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Empire Merchants, the premier wine and spirits distributor in the Metropolitan New York area with roots going back to the end of Prohibition.

The East Coast expansion announcement comes on the heels of the tequila’s successful debut across Colorado and Hawaii earlier this year. In partnering with Empire Merchants, Solento Organic Tequila is significantly expanding the brand’s national footprint covering additional markets within the US later this year.

“We have partnered with Empire Merchants because of their extensive market expertise in New York. This partnership will allow us to grow long lasting relationships with their existing connections to ensure New Yorkers will be able to find Solento in their favorite bars, restaurants and retailers,” says Taylor Steele, Founder & CEO of Solento Organic Tequila.

Providing an effortlessly smooth sipping tequila in a stunningly-designed luxe and minimalist bottle, Solento is ideal for enjoying life at a leisurely pace and for creating space for conversations that elevate and inspire. The bright tequila is meant to be enjoyed slowly and offers three unique expressions – each grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for 7 years:

Reposado ($66) – Aged in American oak barrels for nine months, slightly sweet notes of homemade caramel and cooked agave exude a soft amber warmth.

Añejo ($72) – Aged in American oak barrels for eighteen months, smooth notes of buttery maple, toasted hazelnuts and hints of oak form a bold flavor profile.

Blanco ($62) – Flawlessly clear with a smooth and silky mouthfeel subtle notes of Meyer lemon and Tahitian vanilla.

About Solento

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA certified organic tequila range. The name Solento is based on the Spanish translation of the words “slow sun”. We celebrate slow. Our certified organic agave grows slowly under the Mexican sun for seven years and is harvested in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco.

Championing field-to-sip organic craft, Solento’s award-winning partners have been producing tequila for over 60 years. They practice a production process that respects the environment and favors quality over quantity. Harvesting in small batches from a single estate, our jimadors are meticulous in their technique; they carefully remove the bitter stem leaving behind only the naturally sweet parts of the agave.

About Empire Merchants

Empire Merchants is the premier wine and spirits distributor in the metropolitan New York area with roots going back to the end of Prohibition. With more than 1,500 dedicated employees and state-of-the-art facilities, Empire Merchants has become synonymous with both service and quality and has earned the loyalty of more than 10,000 area restaurants, bars, hotels, nightclubs and retail outlets. Their centrally located offices and warehouses in Queens and Brooklyn stock over 8,500 unique beverage alcohol products, shipped to them from their global supplier partners. Their sophisticated warehouse management and sortation systems allows them to effortlessly track a single case as it moves through our distribution center and onto a truck for delivery to the trade next business day. The company was formed in February 2007 through the legal combination of Charmer Industries Inc. and Peerless Importers Inc. in Metro New York. The resulting company, Empire Merchants, is a partnership between Bulldog Ventures Ltd., a company owned by the Magliocco family, and Charmer Industries, Inc., a company owned by the Drucker and Merinoff families.

