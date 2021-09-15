Solento Organic Tequila Announces Expanded Distribution In Arizona

Encinitas, Calif. — Solento Organic Tequila, the award-winning USDA certified organic tequila, announced that it has expanded distribution in Arizona with partner Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America.

Solento’s further expansion announcement comes on the heels of the tequila’s successful debut across New York, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, and Hawaii earlier this year. In partnering with RNDC, Solento Organic Tequila is significantly expanding the brand’s national footprint to the highly engaged Arizona market.

“We have partnered with RNDC because of their extensive market expertise not only in Arizona, but across the United States. This partnership allows us to grow long lasting relationships with their existing connections to ensure Arizona locals will be able to find Solento in their favorite bars, restaurants and retailers,” commented Taylor Steele, Founder & CEO of Solento Organic Tequila.

Providing an effortlessly smooth sipping tequila in a stunningly-designed luxe and minimalist bottle, Solento is ideal for enjoying life at a leisurely pace and for creating space for conversations that elevate and inspire. The bright tequila is meant to be enjoyed slowly and offers three unique expressions – each made from agave grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for 7 years:

Blanco- Flawlessly clear with a smooth and silky mouthfeel subtle notes of Meyer lemon and Tahitian vanilla.

Reposado – Aged in American oak barrels for nine months, slightly sweet notes of homemade caramel and cooked agave exude a soft amber warmth.

Añejo – Aged in American oak barrels for eighteen months, smooth notes of buttery maple, toasted hazelnuts and hints of oak form a bold flavor profile.

Solento is available in stores across the country and online. For more information visit solentotequila.com and @solento_tequila.

About Solento

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA certified organic tequila range made in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco. Founded in 2019 by filmmaker and surfer, Taylor Steele, Solento (or “slow sun” in Spanish) is a sippable mindset that invites space for conversations that elevate and inspire. Three expressions – Blanco, Reposado and An~ejo – are crafted from certified organic agave grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for seven years.

About Republic National Distributing Company

RNDC, a world-class distributor of fine wines and spirits in North America, has operations in the District of Columbia and 32 states across the United States. To learn more, visit rndc-usa.com or contact Reace Smith, Vice President, Corporate Communications at reace.smith@rndc-usa.com.

