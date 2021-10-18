Solento Organic Tequila Announces Launch Of Petite Range

Encinitas, Calif. — Solento Organic Tequila, the award-winning USDA certified organic tequila, announced the launch of the Solento Petite Range which features two of the brand’s unique expressions in 375mL bottles.

Providing an effortlessly smooth sipping tequila in a stunningly-designed luxe and minimalist bottle, Solento is ideal for enjoying life at a leisurely pace and for creating space for conversations that elevate and inspire. Meant to be enjoyed slowly, the bright tequila featured in the Solento Petite Range offers two unique expressions – each grown leisurely under the Mexican sun for 7 years:

Reposado ($29.99) – Aged in American oak barrels for nine months, slightly sweet notes of homemade caramel and cooked agave exude a soft amber warmth.

Blanco ($39.99) – Flawlessly clear with a smooth and silky mouthfeel subtle notes of Meyer lemon and Tahitian vanilla.

“We are excited about launching the Solento Petite Range and offering consumers the chance to enjoy our tequila in smaller portions and at a slower pace,” says Taylor Steele, Founder & CEO of Solento Organic Tequila. “The Solento Petite Range offers the same delicious flavor notes as the 750mL and although the bottles are a smaller size, they are destined for so much more than the minibar.”

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento has grown exponentially since its launch in 2019 and is currently distributed in California, Colorado, Arizona, New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Hawaii.

The Solento Petit Range is currently available for purchase online at solento.siptequila.com and in select hotels across the country. For more information visit solentotequila.com and @solento_tequila.

About Solento Organic Tequila

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA certified organic tequila range. The name Solento is based on the Spanish translation of the words “slow sun”. We celebrate slow. Our certified organic agave grows slowly under the Mexican sun for seven years and is harvested in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco.

Championing field-to-sip organic craft, Solento’s award-winning team has been producing tequila for over 60 years. They practice a production process that respects the environment and favors quality over quantity. Harvesting in small batches from a single estate, our jimadors are meticulous in their technique; they carefully remove the bitter stem leaving behind only the naturally sweet parts of the agave.

https://solentotequila.com