Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey Releases Second Batch Of Limited-edition Mountain Angel 10-Year

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey introduced the second batch of Mountain Angel 10-Year, one of Stranahan’s rarest releases and the brand’s second-ever American single malt aged 10 years in new charred American white oak casks. This is an ultra-premium expression that pushes the boundaries of American single malts. Following ten years of maturation in Denver’s high altitude and dry climate, the result is a higher-proof product with a potent and complex flavor profile and an angel’s share loss on par with Scotches over twice its age. Only a handful of these volume-reduced barrels made it to a decade of maturation, and as a result, Mountain Angel 10-Year Batch 2 is available in very limited quantities with less than 600 bottles hitting the market this year. The craft and quality of Mountain Angel 10 Year Old has been recognized by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, winning a Double Gold medal, and ranking the aged American single malt among the finest whiskey products in the world.

WHY: As a trailblazer for American single malts and Colorado distilleries, Stranahan’s passion for innovation and commitment to craft is exemplified through Mountain Angel 10-Year Batch 2. Stranahan’s is dedicated to innovating unique finishing techniques, resulting in whiskeys with highly complex flavor profiles.

WHO: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey is a pioneering American single malt whiskey comprised of 100% malted barley and Rocky Mountain water, aged in new American white oak barrels. From grain to glass, Stranahan’s whiskey is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state’s first legal distillery since Prohibition. Stranahan’s expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old and the limited-edition yearly release: Snowflake. As one of the first and the best-selling American single malts, Stranahan’s is committed to building recognition and admiration for the category globally.

WHEN: Mountain Angel 10-Year Batch 2 will be launched Monday, November 15, 2021.

WHERE: Mountain Angel 10-Year Batch 2 is available for purchase on the Stranahan’s website (Stranahans.com) and at select retailers for $129.99 MSRP.

For More Information:

https://stranahans.com/