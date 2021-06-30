Tropical Distillers To Open Brand New Distillery & Premium Brand Experience

Miami, Fla. — Miami-based company Tropical Distillers is thrilled to announce they are opening the only distillery in the City of Miami towards the latter part of the year which will produce their J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs. Located in the heart of the up-and-coming, Allapattah neighborhood at 2141 NW 10th Avenue, the distillery will offer guests a one-of-a-kind premium liqueur brand experience just steps away from the famous Wynwood Arts District. The distillery will feature J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur, the first spirit to market from the Tropical Distillers brand portfolio launched a little over a year ago, a first-of-its-kind, small batch liqueur made from all-natural home-grown Florida mangoes without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors as well as the newest flavor J.F. Haden’s Citrus Liqueur.

The distillery is a joint business venture between Tropical Distillers original brand partners CEO Buzzy Sklar, the newest brand partners, former NFL pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and Miami-based luxury realtor Kim Rodstein, and industry veteran Andrew Siegel. “This business endeavor has quickly turned into a family business that I am proud to be a part of. From ties to the Florida Gators to having the same work ethic, enjoying the same passions has made us all closer than we could have imagined. The future is bright!” says Mike Pouncey.

J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueur’s new headquarters will be much more than a fully functioning distillery. “With the recent growth and buzz surrounding Miami as a new business hub, and my 30 plus years of experience in the hospitality industry, we are very excited about the potential success and feel the timing is perfect to be opening up the only distillery in the City of Miami,” says CEO Buzzy Sklar. The 8,000 square foot space will include a fully automated craft distillery complete with an in-house cannery, a beautiful bar and tasting room decked out in colorful vintage wallpaper with old school Florida tropical touches throughout the space. In addition, the distillery will feature a retail and gift shop with branded merchandise and exclusive distillery only product from Tropical Distillers and J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs.

The distillery will be open daily offering premium tastings and behind the scenes tours of the company’s meticulous small batching production process. The one-hour tours will be available in group or private sessions and will be able to be booked online. Following the tour, guests can indulge at the bar which will be serving up signature J.F. Haden’s craft liqueurs cocktails while kicking back and enjoying live music from local musicians on certain nights. Guests will also have the option to grab a bite from various featured food trucks.

The Tropical Distillers premium brand experience is complete with a branded tour bus that will be available to book for private events providing transportation to and from the distillery. When not being used for private events, the bus will be cruising around Miami offering pick ups to the distillery. In addition, the venue will be available for private and corporate events and will have parking accessible on-site as well as street parking.

Since the launch of J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur in January 2020 they have been picked up by national distributors RNDC and is currently available in over 1,000 bars, restaurants, and retail stores across the country (700 of those in Florida). In addition, J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur is now available in New York, New Jersey and Nevada.

About Tropical Distillers

J.F. Haden’s Mango Liqueur launched in January 2020 and is the first spirit to market from the Tropical Distillers brand portfolio, a first-of-its-kind, small batch mango liqueur made from all-natural home-grown Florida mangoes without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors. Soon to follow will be the second spirit, J.F. Haden’s Citrus Liqueur in summer 2021. By implementing a small batching process to ensure highest quality and guarantee peak flavor, J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs deliver a fresher tasting cocktail and mix perfectly with any base alcohol. Each small batch is crafted and bottled in its own distillery in Miami, FL and now available for purchase on their e-commerce website as well as thousands of locations around the nation. J.F. Haden’s Craft Liqueurs are currently available in four major markets with 2021 plans to expand in an additional six markets by year’s end.

For More Information:

