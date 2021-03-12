Volley Tequila Seltzer Expands Distribution to Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Volley, the award-winning tequila seltzer made with just three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice, has announced that it has appointed M.S. Walker to service the Massachusetts and Rhode Island markets. Volley plans to roll out in several new markets across the United States within the coming months.

“We’re so thrilled to be expanding the distribution of Volley across these three states. Massachusetts and Rhode Island are important markets for us as we have developed a very loyal fanbase throughout the East Coast and are so excited to now service those markets with on-the-ground availability,” said Co-Founder Camila Soriano. “We crafted Volley, to not only to be a flavorful, convenient tequila seltzer but also as a reminder to consumers that a canned cocktail should be as real as any cocktail you mix up at home. Volley is as real as it gets and we cannot wait for both our new and existing consumers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island to experience it!”

As the first hard seltzer of its kind crafted with only three clean ingredients and zero additives, Volley launched in July 2020, stirring up the booming ready-to-drink category. Following immense success and local buzz in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and many Southeastern markets, Volley’s founders, a husband and wife duo, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano knew it was time to expand into Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Volley is made with 100% blue agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, avoiding the harmful additives of “mixto” tequila and other malt liquors. Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Enjoy Volley chilled from the can or on the rocks, and don’t forget to flip the can before serving to activate the real, organic juice that has settled at the bottom!

“As the RTD segment continues to explode, we are very excited to bring Volley into our portfolio,” says Bill Livingstone, Senior VP of M.S. Walker. “We are looking forward to getting Volley’s line of 100% blue agave-based seltzers into the hands of consumers as we head into the summer drinking season.”

Volley is now available in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Massachusetts and Rhode Island markets at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a four can variety-pack or single flavor four-pack, or individually at $3.75 per 355ml can. Additionally, Volley ships nationwide through their new ecommerce platform, https://drinkvolley.com/pages/shop.

For more information about Volley and where to find the product near you, visit DrinkVolley.com, follow along on Twitter and Instagram at @DrinkVolley or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/drinkvolley/.

ABOUT VOLLEY

Founded by industry experts and husband and wife, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, Volley is a new line of high-quality tequila-based seltzers that combines three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice. As the first clean, tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has completely eliminated commonly used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences, and corn syrup (unlike most other canned offerings on the market). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Best enjoyed chilled and from the can, Volley’s tantalizing Tequila-forward seltzer (10.5 proof (5.25% ABV)) is free of gluten and added sugar, at only 100-110 calories per can.

Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors. Through this collaboration, Volley will fund outdoor educational events and clean-ups of public spaces around the United States.

ABOUT M.S. WALKER, INC.

M.S. Walker is a wholesale distributor of wines and spirits based in Massachusetts since 1933. They serve retail stores, restaurants and hotels. They also manufacture their own brands of spirit products, which are marketed in 42 states and act as marketing agents for many of their suppliers in all of the New England States. M.S. Walker acts as an Agency Importer of select national brands and also as an Importer of several wine brands from regions around the world. In addition to their Massachusetts headquarters, they own brokerage operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. They also own M.S. Walker of Rhode Island and M.S. Walker of New York and New Jersey. Their Forward Distribution Facility is located in Norwood, Massachusetts.

For More Information:

https://drinkvolley.com/