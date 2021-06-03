WhistlePig Goes Beyond Bonded With 100.1% Farm-To-Bottle Single Barrel Rye And Bourbon

Shoreham, VT – WhistlePig Whiskey, the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, celebrates a milestone this Spring with the release of two 100% grain-to-glass whiskeys from the WhistlePig Farm. WhistlePig’s long anticipated FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye is joined by FarmStock Beyond Bonded Bourbon. Both Rye and Bourbon are harvested, distilled, aged and bottled by hand at the WhistlePig Farm and Distillery in Shoreham, Vermont. With Beyond Bonded, WhistlePig defines a new standard of quality that is not only Bottled-in-Bond, but Single Barrel, fully traceable at every step of the Farm-to-bottle journey, and bottled at 100.1 proof, just beyond the Bonded whiskey standard. With just 24 barrels of Rye and 16 barrels of Bourbon in the 2021 release, Beyond Bonded FarmStock Rye and Bourbon are among the most rare and collectible whiskies ever produced from the WhistlePig Farm.

WhistlePig’s FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye is a Straight Rye Whiskey crafted from 100% Remington Rye harvested from the ‘North Orwell 1’ field of WhistlePig’s 500-acre Farm. FarmStock Beyond Bonded Bourbon is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey made with a high rye mash bill clocking in at 51% Dent Corn and 49% Remington and Rifle Rye varietals harvested from ‘North Orwell 1’ and ‘North Orwell 2’ fields. Both whiskeys were distilled on WhistlePig’s original hybrid still, ‘Mortimer’, proofed with water from WhistlePig’s Farm well, and aged for upwards of four years in Vermont Estate Oak barrels which were produced from local Vermont oak. The oldest barrel in the release was aged for four years, 8 months and 14 days.

WhistlePig FarmStock collectors will be able to trace the Farm-to-bottle journey via a unique QR code on the label. Each code reveals thirty unique facts about their individual whiskey, from growing conditions to fermentation days to barrel specs to bottling team. “Today’s craft spirits drinkers, especially whiskey collectors, are incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about process,” says Jeff Kozak, CEO. “After working toward a 100% Farm whiskey vision for more than a decade, our team is proud to invite WhistlePig fans to look under the hood at who, where, when and how our grain-to-glass whiskey is created, and to offer a one-of-a-kind experience from each barrel.”

Beyond Bonded Rye follows WhistlePig’s original FarmStock Rye Crop series, released between 2017 and 2019, blending WhistlePig Farm Rye and other aged Straight Rye Whiskeys. The third and final edition, featuring 52% Farm-to-bottle Rye, will continue to be available alongside the limited release FarmStock Beyond Bonded Rye. Beyond Bonded Bourbon takes the whiskey world by surprise as WhistlePig’s first ever Bourbon release, after quietly seeding, harvesting and distilling the grain alongside their Rye varietals and other experimental crops.

Behind the scenes at WhistlePig, you’ll find Distiller Emily Harrison. Beyond Bonded Bourbon is especially close to her heart, having started out in Kentucky’s large bourbon distilleries before discovering her true passion for craft whiskey, and following it to Vermont. Emily leads a team of 4 distillers at WhistlePig Farm and manages the Farm-to-bottle process from the beginning. This includes creating crop plans with WhistlePig’s farmer, checking quality of the mash ingredients and distilled whiskey, and creating schedules for mashing, fermentation and distillation. Emily works closely alongside Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig’s Chief Blender, who in college, after reading an article about a female chemical engineer turned Master Blender, knew that she also wanted to get into the craft spirits industry. At the WhistlePig Farm, Meghan picks up when the barrels are filled, seeing the process through to ensure WhistlePig maintains its award-winning quality and taste.

“Beyond Bonded has been our most ambitious experiment to date. Whiskey making is a labor of love, with challenges at every step of the process” says Emily Harrison, WhistlePig Distiller. “In Vermont, the short growing season and extreme temperatures make for much tougher farming than in the south. After harvest, Rye is a notoriously difficult grain to distill, but we’ve always believed that the benefits of its complexity are well worth the effort. FarmStock Beyond Bonded shows its incredible potential once again, in both Rye and Bourbon. Seeing it leave the Farm is a dream come true.”

Earlier this month, to debut the Beyond Bonded collection, the first ever barrel of Beyond Bonded FarmStock Rye, Barrel No. 0001, was auctioned off at Dana Mecum’s 34th Original Spring Classic in Indianapolis. After whiskey fans across the country bid on Barrel No. 0001, the winning bid resulted in a total contribution of $100,100.00 to Farm Aid.

Hitting shelves across the United States this month, with no barrel or bottle being exactly alike, both Beyond Bonded Rye and Bourbon will be offered with an SRP of $99.99 per 750ml bottle. The next limited release of Beyond Bonded is expected in Spring 2022.

Founded in 2007, WhistlePig has become the #1 distiller in the ultra-premium and luxury rye whiskey category in North America, featuring the bold and often untapped flavor of Rye. WhistlePig is leading a surge of innovation in the emerging field of North American whiskey. As the most decorated Rye whiskey – having received the coveted ‘Best in Show Whiskey’ title from the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, WhistlePig is widely viewed as the world’s finest Rye. With the opening of its distillery on its 500-acre Vermont farm in the fall of 2015, WhistlePig has also become one of the leading farm-to-bottle Rye whiskeys in the world.

