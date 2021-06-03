Wild Roots Spirits Launches All-Natural Canned “Vodka & Soda” Sparkling Craft Cocktails

Wild Roots Spirits announces the launch of Wild Roots Vodka & Soda, a new line of ready-to-drink canned sparkling craft cocktails in four real fruit flavors: Raspberry, Blackberry, Lemon, and Peach.

“Wild Roots Vodka & Soda is unlike any hard seltzer on the market,” says Ali Joseph, Co-owner of Wild Roots Spirits. “We’re using real fruit and premium spirits to offer an elevated approach to the classic vodka & soda. It’s canned and ready to enjoy whether you’re spending time in the garden, relaxing at the pool, at a tailgate, or out camping.”

The Wild Roots Vodka & Soda base is the same smooth 100x filtered vodka used to make Wild Roots Spirits, perfect for allowing the flavors of the fruit to shine through. Finished with a splash of sparkling soda, Wild Roots Vodka & Soda is a lightly carbonated bright and refreshing cocktail.

Each 12oz can of Wild Roots Vodka & Soda is 4% alcohol by volume and uses all-natural ingredients. It’s low carb (1-3g), low calorie (90-100 Calories), low sugar, and gluten free.

The label design features hand-drawn whole fruit imagery, mirroring the labels on Wild Roots’ popular line of fruit-infused spirits and reinforcing the brand’s overall commitment to using only natural ingredients; never artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors always staying true to the fruit.

Wild Roots Vodka & Soda is now available for sale in four-packs throughout Oregon at liquor stores and at the newly reopened Wild Roots Tasting Room in Portland. It will be available in other states in the coming months.

About Wild Roots

Wild Roots creates all-natural spirits to embody the true essence of the Pacific Northwest. There are few places in the world that produce fruit as flavorful and abundant as Oregon’s Willamette Valley, and Wild Roots celebrates this region and its rich soil, pure water and exceptional climate by delivering authentic, natural and delicious products. Wild Roots offers eight fruit-infused vodkas – Raspberry, Apple & Cinnamon, Pear, Dark Sweet Cherry, Cranberry, Peach and prized hyperlocal fruits Marionberry and Huckleberry – as well as a Cucumber & Grapefruit infused Gin, and exceptional non-infused Vodka and Gin. In 2021, Wild Roots released a line of Vodka & Soda ready-to-drink canned sparkling craft cocktails in four all-natural fruit flavors: Raspberry, Blackberry, Lemon, and Peach. Founded in 2012, Wild Roots is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Chris and Ali Joseph in Portland, Ore.

For More Information:

https://www.wildrootsspirits.com/vodkasoda