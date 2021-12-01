Woodford Reserve Releases Winter Master’s Collection: Five-Malt Stouted Mash

Versailles, Ky. — Woodford Reserve, the world’s top-selling super-premium American whiskey, announces the Winter 2021 Master’s Collection release – Woodford Reserve Five-Malt Stouted Mash. It’s a whiskey that exhibits the flavors of a classic beer.

For this limited-edition release, Master Distiller Chris Morris and Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall drew from the distillery’s rich history of innovation and their own interests for inspiration.

In Kentucky, a fermented grain mash is traditionally called “distiller’s beer.” Distillation converts this “beer” into a spirit that will become a “whiskey” once barreled. The Five-Malt Stouted Mash is Morris’ and McCall’s take on crafting a spirit that has flavors of a traditional heavy-style beer.

“Five-Malt Stouted Mash is an expression unlike any other we’ve released before,” Morris said. “The rich, roasted malty stout flavors mingle with bright touches of baked fruit, crisp spices, and orange zest for a unique Woodford Reserve experience.”

“Woodford Reserve’s distillery was constructed by Irish stonemasons in 1838,” McCall said. “That history, plus the fact that we distill in the “Irish” style with triple pot stills, inspired us to mash and distill this year’s Master’s Collection.”

Five-Malt Stouted Mash is a rich and darkly robust expression of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Malt Whiskey.

This year’s expression marks the 17th release of the Master’s Collection. This limited-edition Master’s Collection is 90.4 proof and is available in select U.S. and global markets with a suggested retail price of $129.99 for a 750ml bottle.

TASTING NOTES

Color: Antique Orange

Aroma: Dusky notes of roasted malt, toasted nuts all sweetened with hints of milk chocolate and brightened with a touch of orange zest, spearmint, and warm baking spices. Oak, cherry cobbler, and shortbread round out the malt and barrel influence.

Taste: Malty with toasted hazelnut and cocoa highlights atop a layer of baked fruit, crisp spice, and zest bounce about the depths.

Finish: Malt and cocoa notes linger on.

About Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve, "Presenting Sponsor of the Kentucky Derby," is crafted at the historic Woodford Reserve Distillery, tucked in the heart of thoroughbred country in Versailles, Kentucky. A National Historic Landmark, the Woodford Reserve Distillery represents craftsmanship with a balance of historic heritage and modern practices.

For More Information:

