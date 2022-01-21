10th Street Distillery Appoints Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits As California Distributor

San Jose, Calif. – 10th Street Distillery of San Jose, California, has appointed Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s) as its distributor for California. A boutique distiller specializing in single malt American whisky, 10th Street has established itself as a leader in American single malts with a line of award-winning whiskies.

Southern Glazer’s handles 10th Street’s distribution in Northern California and Southern California. The line of 10th Street whiskies includes Peated Single Malt, Distiller’s Cut Peated Single Malt, STR Single Malt (non-peated), and California Coast Blend. A seasonal Port Cask Finished Peated Single Malt is also available.

“We’re very pleased to partner with Southern Glazer’s to expand our distribution in California,” said Virag Saksena, 10th Street’s co-founder. “As a craft distiller focused on making the best whisky in a fairly new category, American Single Malt, we have had to forge our own path. We believe Southern Glazer’s understands our unique approach and distinctive products and can help build a market for our whiskies.”

A whisky-only distillery in San Jose, California, 10th Street Distillery was founded by Virag Saksena and Vishal Gauri, two college friends and engineers who shared a passion for single malt whisky. They launched 10th Street after Saksena had devoted years of work to perfecting a unique production process aimed at making a world-class single malt whisky from California. Since it was introduced, 10th Street has garnered numerous accolades, including gold and double-gold medals at prestigious spirits competitions. In 2021, the New York International Spirits Competition named 10th Street “California Whiskey Distillery of the Year.” Additional information is at 10thstreetdistillery.com.

https://www.10thstreetdistillery.com/