All Hands Launches Portfolio of RTD Craft Vodka Cocktails

HOUSTON, Texas — ALL HANDS COCKTAILS, a Houston-based ready-to-drink premium cocktail company, has partnered with Republic National Distributing Company to launch a portfolio of craft vodka cocktails across an initial 5 state market network including Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Setting their sights on uncompromising quality, ALL HANDS cocktails are made with six-times distilled craft vodka, 100% all natural fruit flavors and premium mixers and then canned at a sturdy 10% ABV equating to not one, but two, bar strength cocktails in every can. The lineup currently includes two classics; Vodka Soda and Vodka Tonic along with 4 naturally flavored Vodka Soda’s; Ruby Red Grapefruit, Cherry Limeade, Raspberry Lemonade and Cranberry.

Before ever securing their first shelf placement, the brand effectively validated their taste profile by earning a Gold medal on their Raspberry Lemonade expression from the judges at the highly esteemed San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

ALL HANDS was founded by four Texan entrepreneurs (Josh Sanders, Jason Sapp, Caroline Fabacher and Cory Burrough) with wildly diverse professional backgrounds and the red thread that binds their shared vision for the brand is an unwavering passion for the outdoors. “All Hands wasn’t started by industry insiders, or millionaire serial investors”, says Founder & CEO, Josh Sanders. “We obsessed about these recipes in deer stands, at the end of fly rods, and on the sidelines of youth football practice. We built this with our friends and family, so it would be good enough for your friends at family.”

Sanders continued, “Cocktail lovers everywhere deserve a cocktail of the same quality and strength they would get at their favorite bar or restaurant. We are here to deliver that, and we take great pride in that mandate.”

With less than 3 months on-shelf, the ALL HANDS brand has seen remarkable success in the Houston market and are anticipating true statewide distribution before the close of the first quarter. The biggest driver of their momentum has been their keen prioritization of strategic partnerships, including Houston-based collegiate athletic program sponsorships at both the University of Houston and Rice. Additionally, ALL HANDS has positioned themself as the “Official Craft Cocktail” of the Texas Tech Alumni Association and is available for purchase to all patrons attending Red Raider sporting events throughout the 2022 season.

In addition to their bold collegiate strategy, they’ve recruited a varied roster of influential outdoor personalities as friends of the brand that they deem “The Field Staff”. From folks like Captain Moe and Captain Eric Newman of Journey South Outfitters in Venice, LA to John Dunaway, a Houston-based commercial ship Captain, photographer and avid outdoorsman, the nod of approval from these unapologetically authentic characters has been invaluable to their brand-building efforts.

ALL HANDS has not only prioritized seeking influential representatives of the brand outside of their organization, but also within their own four walls through the highly intentional curation of their internal leadership team. They’ve built a roster of brand-savvy folks with experience ranging from premium CPG brands like YETI, Traeger & Ooni, forward-thinking media outlets like Modern Huntsman, to spirits brands like Canteen and Oak & Eden Whiskey. The core team steering the ALL HANDS ship brings indispensable value in premium brand development layered with a foundational understanding of what it takes to succeed in the spirits industry.

The ‘ALL HANDS’ name is an intentional nod to Sanders’ service in the United States Marine Corps. The nostalgic, nautical call to arms requires that everyone join in toward a common goal and exemplifies ALL HANDS’ intentions to do just that. “We’re building a fleet of cocktail lovers who value grabbing good people, going outside, making good memories, and taking us with you,” said Sanders. “There’s room for everyone in the ALL HANDS Good Fleet, and we can’t wait for you to join us.”

About ALL HANDS Cocktails

Founded in Houston, TX in 2021, ALL HANDS is a premium canned cocktail brand. Using six-times distilled craft vodka, premium sparkling water and all natural fruit flavors, ALL HANDS has crafted a lineup of premium ready-to-drink cocktails so that you never have to sacrifice the quality of your provisions on any adventure. The ALL HANDS offering currently includes Vodka Soda + Vodka Tonic Classics along with 4 Vodka Soda flavors; Ruby Red Grapefruit, Cherry Limeade, Raspberry Lemonade and Cranberry.

https://www.allhandscocktails.com