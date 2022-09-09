Bespoken Spirits Appoints Peter Iglesias as CEO

MENLO PARK, Calif.— Bespoken Spirits, a sustainably crafted whiskey company, announced the appointment of Peter Iglesias as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Iglesias, a seasoned spirits executive with a track record of building brands, will focus on growing the company behind its award-winning whiskey portfolio.

“Bespoken is already an award-winning spirits company,” said Iglesias. “My goal is to lead the company in its next phase of growth and drive Bespoken’s commitment to creating better tasting spirits that are better for the earth through wood mastery. We’re doubling down on our commitment to superior taste, sustainability and craft whiskey as we expand.”

Peter Iglesias has over 20 years of experience in the spirits industry. Most recently, Iglesias served as COO of Royal Dutch Distillers. As COO, Iglesias turned around operations at the company to create a sustainable, profitable and ethical organization. He realigned operations to drive profitability, developed organization pillars at the company to create a supportive and productive culture, and drove exponential growth nationwide. Under his leadership, the company achieved its most profitable year, experienced record-breaking volume and revenue for key brands, and secured placement in big box retailers including Walmart and Publix.

“Peter Iglesias is the perfect person to take Bespoken Spirits to the next level,” said T.J. Rodgers, a Silicon Valley luminary, entrepreneur, and Bespoken Spirits board member. “As an experienced executive with a track record of building brands, Peter will build on Bespoken’s industry recognition and 117 competitive award wins to achieve our goal to make our brand a household name.”

In addition to Iglesias, Bespoken announced industry executive Ken Grier will be an advisor for the company. Jim Brennan, former executive at Edrington (Noble Oak and The Macallan), and Campari/SKYY Spirits (Tullamore Dew) will also join Bespoken to head up the company’s marketing efforts. Grier, Brennan and Iglesias form a powerhouse of industry expertise as the company solidifies its position as a leader in the craft whiskey industry.

“There’s no better time to join Bespoken Spirits,” said Iglesias. “As CEO of Bespoken Spirits, I see a fantastic opportunity to grow the company through distribution in markets with key partners. We will cement Bespoken Spirits’ place as a leading player in the spirits industry.”

