Elenita Prepares For Growth and Expansion With Investment From Investbev

Elenita, the world’s first introduction to mezcal RTDs, announced today a capital raise led by InvestBev Group, a leading adult-beverage focused investment firm with over 40 years of combined experience. The Elenita investments will come from the firm’s InvestBev Growth Fund II.

The investment will support Elenita in a 5x YOY growth rate throughout 2022, the third year since the brand launched in 2020, by way of expansion in the company’s product offerings, distribution channels, and wholesale authorizations as well as the continued development of internal teams and marketing initiatives.

“InvestBev not only understands and is aligned with Elenita’s vision but also has the intellectual resources and relationships to help us realize it,” said Mikel Noriega, Co-Founder of Elenita.

InvestBev is led by CPG leaders Brian Rosen, former owner of a $100M-retail liquor enterprise and BevStrat, and Giuseppe Infusino, former Vice President and senior investment consultant at RVK, Inc., who will work closely with Elenita Co-Founders, Jordan Dil and Mikel Noriega.

“We feel the mezcal category is white hot and the RTD sector is also growing. Elenita allows us to invest in both categories together and support the founders through their growth cycle”. Brian Rosen, General Partner, InvestBev Group

Elenita is currently available for purchase at retail locations throughout AZ, CA, CO, GA, TN, TX, and WA as well as online nation-wide via their website. Find Elenita near you by visiting their product finder online.

About Elenita

Elenita isn’t just a name, it’s a spirit. Founded by former UCLA MBA classmates, Jordan Dil and Mikel Noriega, Elenita presents mezcal, the fastest growing spirit in the US, in its most approachable format and celebrates the vibrant culture of euphoric Mexico in the first of its kind ready-to-drink brand lineup. Made with 100% agave Espadín, each 12oz can is 5% ABV, 120 calories or less, naturally gluten free and comes in four bold flavors: Cucumber Lime Basil, Passionfruit Paloma, Pineapple Jalapeño, and Strawberry Mule.

About InvestBev

InvestBev group, with over $45M in investible assets is a best in class beverage private equity firm. IBG invests in raw distillate, brands, beverage technology and cannabis. General Partner, Brian Rosen has been an industry leader in the adult beverage space for over 30 years.