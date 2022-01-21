George Remus Bourbon Celebrates National Bootlegger’s Day with Remus Repeal Reserve Collector’s Box

ST. LOUIS – In celebration of National Bootlegger’s Day (Jan. 17), the brand team at George Remus Bourbon has developed a memorable collection highlighting some of its best bourbon offerings: the Limited-Release Remus Repeal Reserve Collector’s Box Set.

The unique collection of limited-release bourbons is housed in a false-front book set fit for a 1920s speakeasy and features four 375 ml bottles of Remus Repeal Reserve – one each from Series I, II, III, and IV.

The Remus Repeal Reserve Collector’s Box Set is limited in quantity to 600 sets and is available beginning January 2022 at a suggested retail price of $599.99.

“What better way to celebrate National Bootlegger’s Day than by offering a special collection inspired by the King of the Bootleggers himself, George Remus,” said Shanae Randolph, Brand Manager for George Remus Bourbon. “The Remus Repeal Reserve Series has become a highly anticipated release for consumers. We are pleased to offer this unique, one-of-a-kind box set featuring this award-winning series of bourbons.”

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; Ross & Squibb Distillery, where George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

For More Information:

https://www.luxco.com