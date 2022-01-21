Provi Partners with Winebow to Provide Marketplace for Fine Wine & Spirits Buyers in Washington

Chicago, Ill. — Provi, the fastest-growing eCommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, announced today its partnership with Winebow, a leading distributor of fine wine and spirits, to expand marketplace access for on- and off-premise retailers in Washington state. The partnership will allow for a more flexible and efficient ordering experience, giving customers in Washington the ability to view Winebow’s current portfolio, search and filter for products, place orders from multiple distributors, check order history, and see the status of the order in a single dashboard.

Provi’s online marketplace streamlines the beverage ordering process between retailers and distributors via its robust communication system. Provi allows restaurants, bars and retail stores to order all beverages in one place, saving establishments an average of 20 staff hours per month.

“We are excited to launch our partnership with Winebow as we expand our presence in the Pacific Northwest,” said Taylor Katzman, founder and CEO, Provi. “As one of the nation’s premier importers and distributors, Winebow’s presence throughout Washington has brought some of the finest wines and spirits in the world to an area known for its deep appreciation for winemaking. Provi is thrilled to partner with Winebow to offer its extensive catalog in our marketplace and help ensure a more seamless ordering process for both on- and off-premise retailers throughout the state.”

Winebow is a national importer and distributor that offers a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. With a commitment to exceptional service, Winebow’s vision is to inspire a passion for fine wine and spirits nationwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with Provi in Washington state and take our customer service to the next level,” said Dean Ferrell, president and CEO, Winebow. “Now, we can even better meet customer needs by enhancing access to the most up-to-date information about our products and offering a more flexible and streamlined ordering process.”

Beverage alcohol suppliers, distributors, sales representatives and retailers interested in learning more about how Provi can help improve efficiency and profits, visit www.provi.com.

About Provi

Founded in 2016 in Chicago, Provi is the fastest growing B2B eCommerce platform for the beverage alcohol industry. Currently active in 30 states, Provi’s digital marketplace grants retailers a robust, contactless platform to place all of their orders 24/7 and improves communication and efficiency for retailers, distributors and suppliers. Provi’s investors include Bessemer Venture Partners, CPMG, D1 Capital Partners and Nosara Capital. www.provi.com.

About Winebow

Winebow is a leading distributor that offers a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. Winebow’s distribution platform comprises 18 markets that cover 60 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. With a commitment to exceptional service, Winebow strives to be the best partner to its customers and suppliers, and to inspire a passion for fine wine and spirits nationwide. For more information, please visit www.winebow.com.

