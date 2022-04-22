Rum Clubs Across The Nation To Gather In Boston For The Inaugural Rum Round Table Hosted By Privateer Rum

IPSWICH, Mass. — Leaders of rum clubs, societies and associations from across the United States will gather at the Privateer Rum distillery in Ipswich, Massachusetts from April 29th through May 1st for the inaugural Rum Round Table, hosted by Privateer Rum.

“This is a great opportunity,” stated Jay Cocorullo, President of the Florida Rum Society. “Rum is still in its infancy in terms of premiumization in the US, but consumer interest for outstanding rums has skyrocketed since 2020. “This is the perfect time to bring clubs together to take further action towards shared goals,” he added.

Initial participants include the Austin Rum Society, Boston Rum Social Club, Carolina Rum Society, Florida Rum Society, Friends of Rum Tennessee, Memphis Rum Club, Minnesota Rum Club, Richmond Rum Society, Rumbustion Society, and Rum Caucus. Additional rum clubs joining the Rum Round Table will be announced after the gathering.

Sub-committees have been working in advance of the April 2022 gathering preparing foundational work, presentations on best practices, and standard models for production transparency.

“One of our chief aims is to decrease confusion often found within the rum category by raising its standards for transparency,” said John Gulla, Co-Chair of Production Transparency Committee, and Co-Host of The Rumcast Podcast. He added, “We want to show producers what information we, as consumers and advocates for rum, expect to be made public and easily accessible, including true minimum age statements and full disclosure of additives.”

“To this point clubs have had great success building themselves independently,” stated Jeff Buck, Founder of the Rum Caucus and Chairman of the Growth Initiative Subcommittee. “My hope is that the RRT can help build upon that success through collaboration and the sharing of best practices. If we build a strong foundation in year one it will lead to growth of both individual club membership and the number of groups involved with the RRT in the future,” Buck added.

“Rum clubs are educated, organized and passionate, and rightly have the attention of every premium rum supplier,” said Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum. “The Rum Round Table has the potential to unify individual clubs into a force of forces, and play a significant role in premium rum’s future popularity and market success in the US, developing a standard model for production transparency,” Cabot added.

Privateer Rum Founder, Andrew Cabot’s ancestor, the original Andrew Cabot (1750-1791), was a merchant, rum distiller and successful American privateer during the American Revolution. His fleet totaled more than twenty-five ships including the True American, for which the rum is named. Carrying on the spirit of New England independence and gritty determination, Privateer Rum is dedicated to making only the finest rums possible through uncompromising adherence to the use of best ingredients and best practices. All Privateer rums are unadulterated and void of any artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes. Every Privateer bottle is authentic; fermented, distilled, aged, and bottled by hand at Privateer Rum in Ipswich, Massachusetts. For more information on Privateer Rum and distillery tours, please visit their website at https://privateerrum.com.

