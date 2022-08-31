The Dublin Liberties Distillery Named ‘Proud Partner’ of NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers

DUBLIN, Ireland— In a first of its kind partnership, The Dublin Liberties Distillery and the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers have entered a multifaceted, three-year sponsorship agreement naming the distillery the “Proud Partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers” featuring Dubliner Irish whiskey. This marks the union of two iconic entities with deep Irish roots.

The partnership is being supported with visibility across the Pittsburgh Steelers’ social and digital platforms, including LED ribbon board signage in Acrisure Stadium.

The Dublin Liberties Distillery is releasing a limited-edition Steelers branded Dubliner Irish

whiskey — Dubliner Steelers Select. This is the first in a series of exclusive Dubliner Whiskies to be released yearly throughout the sponsorship program offering the loyal fanbase of the football team (the fourth largest in the NFL) the opportunity to enjoy a bespoke, premium Irish whiskey.

Dubliner Steelers Select will be sold in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stores in the greater Pittsburgh area as well as online.

The Dubliner Steelers Select pays homage to the Irish roots of the team’s owners, which span three generations. The first release will celebrate 90 seasons of Steelers football as the franchise was founded in 1933. This whiskey offers big, bold flavors showcasing the breadth and scale of The Dublin Liberties Distillery to offer an aged Irish whiskey with broad consumer appeal. A blend of malt and grain whiskey, the liquid is aged for a minimum of three years and up to 10 years in Bourbon casks. The Dubliner Steelers Select is available in 750ml and has a RRP of $60.

Bronagh Hunt, Global Brand Director, The Dublin Liberties Distillery, comments: “We are proud to partner with such an historic NFL franchise that has strong family roots in Ireland. Being able to share our passion for our craft, whilst also sharing our heritage, is incredibly important as we continue to grow the distillery.

“Dubliner Steelers Select is a special, hand-crafted liquid that appeals to Irish whiskey aficionados and those exploring the Irish whiskey category alike. It’s a premium whiskey, blended from select liquids aged from three to 10 years that offers a bold and balanced flavor profile ideal for consuming neat, but also mixable to create a variety of cocktails. This collectible liquid perfectly complements Dubliner’s award-winning portfolio.”

To support the launch of Dubliner Steelers Select, a sweepstake, The Pot of Black and Gold, is offering Steelers Nation the opportunity to win monthly prizes including game-day tickets, autographed and non-autographed merchandise and a grand prize of a trip for two to Dublin, Ireland, including roundtrip airfare, three night’s accommodation and a visit to The Dublin Liberties Distillery.

The Dublin Liberties Distillery and QB North America, who represents The Dublin Liberties Distillery in the U.S., are supporting on- and off-premise customers for game day, with a ‘Big Game Dubs’ activation program for the Dubliner brand in key markets offering point of sale for promoting drink specials, giveaways and consumer contests. Dubliner Irish whiskey is available in 42 states.

Steve Ward, CEO, QB North America, comments: “This sponsorship agreement demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to invest in and grow Dubliner Irish whiskey in the United States, particularly at a time when the Irish whiskey category is performing well in this market. The U.S. is the largest single market for Irish whiskey globally with about 40 percent share of worldwide volume1.

“While Dubliner Steelers Select is an exclusive liquid, we look forward to sharing the Dubliner brand, including its Honeycomb flavor extension, with Steelers fans in bars and restaurants across the country on game days. Dubliner Steelers Select allows us to build on the popularity of the brand with a premium, unique liquid that Pittsburgh Steelers fans can claim as their own.”

Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, comments: “We’re very excited to partner with The Dublin Liberties Distillery to bring a limited-edition Irish whiskey to Steelers Nation. Given our organization’s deep connection to Ireland, this spirit was distilled with the Steelers and Steelers Nation in mind. Dublin and the city of Pittsburgh share a rich history of hard-

working, blue-collar people who are passionate about their roots, and we look forward to celebrating our past, present and future together with this special blend.”

The Dubliner Steelers Select is a blend of eight single malt and grain whiskeys, aged from three to 10 years with a 42% ABV, creating a perfectly balanced showcase of Irish Whiskey. This whiskey draws you in on the nose with lighter delicate notes of rose water and vanilla pods, and more complex rounded notes like almond slice and maple syrup, paving the way for the flavor that follows on the palate. On the palate the gentle spice is introduced and along with the vanilla notes of the nose, this brings in compound notes like horchata and creme brûlée. The finish on this whiskey shines as the complexity and the age combine into a long and luscious finish that brings to mind French toast, icing sugar and the hint of spice from a bowl of cinnamon toast crunch.

About The Dublin Liberties Distillery

The Dublin Liberties Distillery is located in the heart of the Dublin’s Liberties district, Ireland’s historic whiskey capital. The Dublin Liberties Distillery is part of the Quintessential Brands Group.

About Quintessential Brands Group

QB North America is part of the Quintessential Brands Group, an award-winning international spirits company, dedicated to distilling and crafting the world’s best alcohol brands for consumers and customers globally. With world-class manufacturing facilities across Europe, including G&J Distillers, the UK’s oldest gin distillers; L&L in France, a leading manufacturer of fruit spirits and liqueurs; Irish Cream artisan producers, First Ireland Spirits; and the Dublin Liberties Distillery, the Group has been pioneering spirits of the industry inspired since 1761 by G&J Distillers founder, Thomas Dakin. Quintessential Brands Group delivers a diverse portfolio of award-winning, best-selling spirits with unrivalled heritage and craftsmanship. Quintessential Brands’ award-winning premium brands portfolio includes Greenall’s The Original Handcrafted Gin, BLOOM London Dry Gin, Thomas Dakin Small Batch Gin, Berkeley Square London Dry Gin, and Opihr Gin. Its Irish brands include The Dubliner Irish Whiskey, The Dublin Liberties Irish Whiskey, The Dead Rabbit Irish Whiskey, Feeney’s Irish Cream Liqueur and O’Mara’s Irish Country Cream.

For More Information:

https://dublinerwhiskey.com/