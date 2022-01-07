Yellowstone Bourbon Debuts Landmark Edition Bottles in Celebration of its 150th anniversary

ST. LOUIS – Limestone Branch Distillery is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Yellowstone bourbon brand by debuting the Yellowstone Select Landmark Edition Bottle series, featuring six different scenes from the national park that inspired the brand.

Available now at retail, bottles of Yellowstone Select Bourbon feature one of six famous park landmarks:

Lower Yellowstone Falls (original image)

Old Faithful

Grand Prismatic Spring

Minerva Terrace

Roosevelt Arch

Lamar Valley

Named after the country’s very first national park, Yellowstone bourbon was introduced in 1872 to honor the park’s remarkable beauty and pioneering spirit. Limestone Branch Distillery has continued the tradition of supporting the park through its ongoing partnership with the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA), an independent organization working to strengthen and protect our national parks. To date, Limestone Branch has donated nearly $210,000 to the organization, and from Jan. 1 – Nov 30, 2022, Limestone Branch will donate $1.50 to NPCA for each bottle of Yellowstone Whiskey sold, representing a guaranteed donation up to $30,000.

“We’re proud of our brand’s long history honoring its namesake national park, and we are thrilled to pay further tribute through our Yellowstone Select Bourbon Landmark Edition Bottle series,” said Limestone Branch Brand Manager Caitlin Palmieri Jackson. “Our iconic label featuring the Lower Yellowstone Falls has created a connection with fans of both our brand and the park. The Landmark Edition Bottle series was created to expand upon that connection, as the different landmarks are likely to inspire different memories among consumers of the brand, who are now able to choose the bottle/label that is most special to them.”

Limestone Branch Distillery has produced a limited number of cases featuring a random assortment of all six Landmark Edition Bottle labels. Yellowstone Select Landmark Edition bottles will be available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $39.99 until supplies last.

About Limestone Branch Distillery

Stephen Beam and his brother Paul Beam opened Limestone Branch Distillery in 2011, with the goal of crafting the finest spirits in small batches. With a history of distilling on both sides of their family – Beam and Dant – the brothers are seventh-generation distillers. In 2015, they brought the Yellowstone brand back to the family. The distillery is now home to Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone Limited Edition, and Minor Case Rye Whiskey, as well as the newest addition, Bowling & Burch Gin.

https://www.luxco.com/yellowstone-bourbon-debuts-landmark-edition-bottles-in-celebration-of-its-150th-anniversary/