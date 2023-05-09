BACARDÍ Rum Turns Up The Heat With New Mango Chile Flavor

HAMILTON, Bermuda– BACARDÍ Rum announces the U.S. launch of its latest flavored rum expression, Mango Chile, which captures the sweet and spicy flavors of the Mexican fruit snack in every bottle. After an incredibly successful launch in Mexico, the world’s most awarded rum brand will bring Mango Chile stateside for the very first time, arriving in U.S. liquor stores nationwide today.

With a blend of mouth-watering natural mango extracts, fiery chili spice, and smooth BACARDÍ white rum, Mango Chile is best enjoyed as a chilled pour, served in a 1.5oz shot glass and–just like the mango treat it is inspired by–garnished with a Tajin chili spiced rim in order to achieve the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. For those looking for a cocktail serve, Mango Chile is an ideal spicy yet sweet alternative for BACARDÍ Superior in classics like the Mojito and Daiquiri.

“We’re so thrilled to bring Mango Chile to the U.S., especially after its knockout launch year in Mexico, which led Bacardi to become the top selling flavored spirits portfolio in the country,” said Maria Galis, BACARDÍ’s Global Innovations Director. “As a leader in the rum category, we’re always looking to push the boundaries of what our rum can do. The sweet and spicy mixture of Mango Chile is the perfect flavor expression for summer, especially as an easy-to-drink chilled shot. It’s smooth, crisp and tastes like it came straight from your local fruit cart.”

BACARDÍ Mango Chile retails at an SRP of $12.99 for a standard 750 ML bottle, available today at nationwide liquor stores, bars, and restaurants, as well as mobile delivery services such as Instacart. It will also be featured at BACARDÍ’s highly anticipated music festival programming throughout the summer, with custom Mango Chile pop-ups and sampling opportunities at Governor’s Ball, Lollapalooza, Sueños, and more.

Mango Chile joins the robust BACARDÍ flavored rum portfolio as the eighth flavor innovation currently available in the U.S. The portfolio also includes BACARDÍ Coconut, BACARDÍ Lime, BACARDÍ Limón, BACARDÍ Pineapple, BACARDÍ Dragonberry, BACARDÍ Raspberry, and BACARDÍ Tropical.

Experience the sweet heat with these delicious BACARDÍ Mango Chile serves and cocktails:

Heat So Sweet



1.5 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile

Method: Fill your shaker with ice. Then pour in the BACARDÍ Mango Chile. Shake until chilled. Pour into a shot glass. For an extra kick, rim your shot glass with Tajin.

BACARDÍ Mango Fuego



1.5 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile

3 oz Grapefruit Soda

.25 oz Lime Juice

Lime Wedge/Tajin

Method: Rim glass with Tajin & then build all ingredients into a tall glass filled with ice. Stir quickly to incorporate and garnish with a lime slice.

Mango Chile Mojito



1.5 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile

.75 oz Lime Juice

.50 oz Simple Syrup

1.5 oz Soda Water

8-10 mint leaves

Method: Pour lime juice & simple syrup into a tall glass. Add mint & use a bar spoon or muddler to press the mint leaves. Pour in crushed ice, BACARDÍ Mango Chile and stir. Top with Soda water & garnish.

Mango Chile Spicy Rum Rita



1.5 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile

.75 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Agave Syrup

Lime as garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin, add ice and shake. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with a fresh lime wedge.

About BACARDÍ Rum



In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world’s most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world’s most awarded spirit, with more than 1000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862.

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

For More Information:

https://www.bacardi.com/us/en/